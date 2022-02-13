ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split

The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split....

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Liam Gallagher is a babysitting star

Liam Gallagher has been babysitting for Debbie Gwyther's family. The 49-year-old star - who got engaged to his partner in 2019 - admitted he was impressed with what he saw of new Disney animated blockbuster 'Encanto' after watching a bit of it with his future sister-in-law's children. Speaking to Zoe...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Liam Gallagher's upcoming single Moscow Rules features Ezra Koenig

Liam Gallagher has revealed Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig features on his upcoming tune, 'Moscow Rules'. The former Oasis frontman has let slip that the US indie star - who played Rock en Seine festival on the same night the Britpop legends met their demise at the Paris festival in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between Liam and his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel - is among the musicians who contributed to his upcoming third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For 'Everything's Electric'

Liam Gallagher has shared his brand new single "Everything's Electric", which was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The song was produced by produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Greg Kurstin [Adele, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters] and comes from the former Oasis star's forthcoming album, "C'Mon You Know", which is set to be released on May 27th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Gallagher
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new track

Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser clip of his new song ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The new single is from his upcoming third solo record, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release on May 27th, 2022. While Liam dropped a snippet of the new track today, ‘Everything’s Electric’ will be officially released tonight on streaming platforms, and is set for a live debut a The BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.
MUSIC
Vulture

Oi You Bumbaclarts, Liam Gallagher Has a New Song Out

Morning Rastas, how we feeling? Former Oasis front man and current potato hurler Liam Gallagher has released the rollicking first track, “Everything’s Electric,” from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know. It’s not the Gen X “Magic Bus” tune that he teased a few months ago on social media. Rather, it features Dave Grohl as both a co-writer and drummer (it also, weirdly, has a very “Pretender”-era Foos guitar riff) with this marking the duo’s first collaboration after several decades of friendship. “I don’t hate you but I despise that feeling / There’s nothing left for me here you won’t know if you don’t go,” Gallagher snarls. “Superficial feelings it’s hard to take it easy / Underneath the red sun, everything’s electric!” As is this song.
MUSIC
KULR8

Liam Gallagher: 'The BRIT Awards need a bit of me' to represent rock music

Liam Gallagher thinks the BRIT Awards needs someone like him in the lineup. The former Oasis frontman will be playing at the prestigious ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 8 - alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele - and he's happy to be on the bill "representing" rock music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#The Rails#The Band#Last Forever
NME

Liam Gallagher says “80 per cent” of his new album is “a bit peculiar”

Liam Gallagher discussed his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ in an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning. In the interview, Moyles described the singer’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ as “a great tune”, to which Gallagher replied: “It keeps the doors open to what’s next, know what I mean?”. ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher is talking about an Oasis reunion again

Prepare for those Oasis reunion rumours to restart yet again as Liam Gallagher has insisted the band “should never have split up.”. Every year since Oasis sensationally broke up in 2009 has been plagued by hopefully whispers about the band getting back together again, despite Liam and brother Noel definitely not being on good terms.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Aitch has a message for Liam Gallagher

Appearing on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, Manchester rapper Aitch told NME of his plans to meet Liam Gallagher at the ceremony and talk him into a collaboration. Watch our full video interview above. : Aitch on the cover: “My debut will 100,000 per cent be a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Liam Gallagher & Dave Grohl, Metallica, Van Halen

Former-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for Gallagher's new single, “Everything’s Electric.” The track, which was co-written by Grohl and Gallagher, will appear on Gallagher's upcoming solo album, titled, C'mon You Know, which drops on May 27th.
MUSIC
NME

Liam Gallagher announces huge outdoor Dublin show

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge outdoor solo show he’ll play in Dublin this summer. The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.
MUSIC
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
Miami New Times

Revisiting Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, the Perfect Pop Album That Got Everyone Through the Pandemic

In the nearly four years since Dua Lipa last performed in Miami, the British pop star's career has skyrocketed beyond even the wildest expectations. She's been everywhere — from British Vogue covers to the Grammys stage to the Versace runway — and for good reason: Her 2020 follow-up to 2017's self-titled debut dominated charts and swept awards. With inspirations ranging from Europop and 2000s dance to funk and disco, the album proved an instant classic, expertly toeing the line between influence and innovation, all while remaining endlessly listenable.
MIAMI, FL
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy