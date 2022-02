EDMOND, Okla. – SWOSU Softball dropped both games of their season opening doubleheader against two teams with a combined record of 11-1 entering Friday. The Dawgs lost to an unbeaten Cameron team 11-4 and then to Rogers State 3-0. SWOSU will return to action with another doubleheader tomorrow in Edmond. They will play at 10:30 a.m. against Midwestern State and then turn right back around at 12:45 p.m. and will play Missouri Southern State.

