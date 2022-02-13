ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Boilers push through offensive struggles to beat Maryland, 62-61

The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InI4z_0eDSiyrs00

Once up by double digits, Maryland turned the ball over and gave the Boilers a chance to tie the game at 2 with a couple minutes left on Sunday in Mackey Arena.

A catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from senior guard Sasha Stefanovic gave them the lead instead. The Mackey Arena crowd was once again loud and on its feet like it had been for Illinois just a few days ago, reaching a noise level of 115.8 decibels after a 3-pointer gave Purdue capped off a 13-0 run.

This time, Purdue strung together the defensive stops it needed to beat Maryland, 62-61.

Coming off a tragic loss in Ann Arbor, the Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) returned to Mackey to take on Maryland (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten).

A pair of 3-pointers from Stefanovic and senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. cut the lead to just 6 points. A Maryland turnover led to two free throw opportunities for Ivey, which he knocked down in turn.

The Mackey crowd seemed to be collectively holding their breath in anticipation, waiting for a potential comeback as Ivey knocked down two more to cut the lead to 2. With points from both teams on following drives the Boilers traded the lead back and forth with the Terrapins until the final minute.

With 13 seconds left and the game tied at 59, Ivey parted the red sea of jerseys and drove to the basket for an and-one layup.

A confusing turnover gave Maryland the ball back with 7.8 seconds left and a chance to win the game. As a Maryland forward Donta Scott shot at nothing going up for a layup, sophomore forward Mason Gillis swatted it down and the Boilermakers gained control in the following scrum for the ball to win the game.

The Boilermakers once again started off cold, missing seven of their first eight shots. Maryland capitalized with a pair of 3s from guard Fatts Russell that put Purdue in a small hole coming out of their first time-out.

Purdue couldn’t take the lead The Boilermaker offense struggled with turnovers and missed 3s. The usual high-octane offense seemed to be stuck in the mud.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was a key issue, going 0-3 from the field and missing two arc shots. Throughout the game he was visibly frustrated after Purdue’s turnovers, and soon the sophomore began to make plays on his own, driving to the basket only to miss a layup as Maryland crashed in on him.

Even after getting two chances for his first points at the free throw line, which would have given the Boilers the lead, Ivey failed to score on both attempts. It appeared as though the Boilermakers would need someone else to lead them to victory.

Walls of black and gold divided the arena into two halves, as fans donned the free t-shirts that read “Whose House” or “Our House” laid out on their seats.

The Purdue offense managed to score 26 points in the first half, without a single point from Ivey.

Maryland began the second half with a 10-point run fueled by two Boilermaker turnovers. With 18 minutes left, Ivey received his third foul and went to the bench still scoreless.

A Stefanovic 3 brought the crowd back into the game, but they were quickly silenced following a dunk by Maryland center Qudas Wahab.

With 13 minutes left, Ivey knocked down a triple for his first points of the game, bringing the Mackey crowd to a roar. Those roars subsided quickly with a Russell 3-pointer that followed on the next possession.

Boos rang out from the stands after not scoring in the first three and a half minutes of the second half. Some fans could be seen crossing their arms and pulling their hair out in anger of what this game had become.

The Terrapins had lost their last four games. After starting the year 5-3, Maryland mutually agreed to part ways with then-head coach Mark Turgeon after 11 seasons. Head coach Danny Manning now leads the team as interim head coach. The seemingly weak and leaderless Maryland held a double digit lead against Purdue.

Purdue will play the Northwestern Wildcats next in Evanston this Wednesday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

GAME NOTES:

• No. 3 Purdue improved to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten with a 62-61 win against Maryland in a CBS Sunday Showdown on Super Bowl Sunday at Mackey Arena. The victory was in front of a sellout crowd of 14,084 fans – the 39th straight sellout at Mackey Arena.

• The win was Purdue's first one-point victory since a 55-54 win at Michigan State on Jan. 8, 2021. It was the fewest points in a Purdue win since that contest.

• The Boilermakers are 14-1 at home this season and own a 25-2 home record since the start of last season.

• Purdue's 22 victories are the fourth-most nationally (Murray State – 24; Auburn, South Dakota State – 23).

• Purdue has won three games this year when trailing by 10 or more points in the final 12 minutes (Villanova, North Carolina State, Maryland). Purdue has trailed by 10 or more points in the second half five times this season and won three of them.

• Maryland's 0.91 points / possession were the fewest since Nebraska had 0.89 points / possession – a span of 10 games.

• The Boilermakers widen their slim advantage in the series with the Terrapins to 7-5. The last four games between these two teams have been decided by a total of 12 points. Purdue's average margin of victory against Maryland at Mackey Arena is 3.6 points in their five wins.

• Purdue's 62 points mark a season-low point total in a win this season. The Boilermakers are now 1-4 when scoring less than 70 points this season.

• Purdue is 21-1 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.

• Purdue has won 15 straight games when wearing its gold uniforms (last loss: Jan. 1, 2017).

• Four Purdue players registered double-digit scoring performances, led by Sasha Stefanovic, who tallied 17 points, shooting 5-of- 9 from long range.

• Zach Edey notched his eighth career double-double, recording 10 points and 11 rebounds, 5 of which were offensive.

• Purdue's centers, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, combined for 22 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals, shooting 11-of-18 from the field. Edey tied a career high with four assists.

• Purdue moved to 274-40 under Coach Painter when attempting more free throws than their opponent, and 140-17 since the start of the 2014-15 season. The Boilermakers outshot the Terrapins from the line 12-10.

• Purdue is 8-1 in the nine annual T-shirt games at Mackey Arena, winning eight in a row.

• Over its last 110 games at Mackey Arena, Purdue is 99-11. With Paint Crew in attendance since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 82-8.

• Purdue has won 24 straight games when leading at halftime and are 116-12 since the start of the 2016-17 season in such games. The Boilermakers led the Terrapins 26-23 at the intermission.

• Through 26 games this season (22-4), Purdue is the highest scoring team in the Big Ten and sixth highest in the nation. It has scored 2,148 points, or 82.6 per game. Iowa (17-7) is the only other team to have scored 2,000 this season in the conference, having scored 2,017, or 84.0 points per game in 24 games. The Iowa scoring average is No. 4 nationally.

• Ohio State (15-6) has given up the fewest points this season with 1,414, or 67.3 through 21 games. Purdue has given up 1,791 through 26 games or 68.9 per contest.

• Zacj Edey leads the nation in field goal percentage, hitting 68.1 percnet of his shots. Kofi Cockburn is the second highest ranked shooter nationally from the Big Ten at No. 12 at 60.2 percent. Trevion Williams is No. 66 at 55.7 percent.

• Sasha Stefanovic is tied for No. 39 in 3-point field goal percentage nationally, hitting 40.25 percent. Kyle Foster of Howard leads the nation at 49.40 percent and Alfanso Plummer is best in the Big Ten at 40.35 percent, good for No. 38 in the country.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. — (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. “Scott is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
baltimorenews.net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Purdue rejects Maryland's upset bid, 62-61

Jaden Ivey converted the go-ahead three-point play with 13 seconds remaining as No. 3 Purdue survived a stiff challenge from visiting Maryland and escaped with a narrow triumph in West Lafayette, Ind. On his 20th birthday, Ivey had a rough overall performance as he got into foul trouble and was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Nebraska State
The Exponent

Boiler-Built Broadcaster

Nothing was ever guaranteed for former Purdue forward Robbie Hummel. From his beginnings in Valparaiso basketball, to a season with then-rookie guard Zach LaVine and an aging Kevin Garnett, to newfound beginnings in “The Basketball Tournament” and beyond, Hummel saw ups and downs brought about by his extreme success in Indiana high school and collegiate basketball and just how quickly it can all be taken away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Purdue vs. Maryland basketball: No. 3 Boilermakers survive Terrapins' upset scare with late comeback, 62-61

After suffering a blowout loss against Michigan earlier in the week, coming home to face Maryland seemed like the exact remedy that Purdue needed in order to get back on track. The No. 3 Boilermakers entered the game having won six of their last seven and were double-digit favorites. Maryland had lost four straight and gave up 110 to Iowa earlier in the week. But Purdue got all it could handle, and then some.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Danny Manning
Person
Mark Turgeon
Biloxi Sun Herald

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Exponent

Boiler robots dominate, advance to world championship

Purdue’s SigBots robotics club scored yet another victory in the VEX U robotics qualifier at the Purdue Memorial Union on Saturday, earning a spot in the annual VEX Robotics World Championship for the seventh time in a row. Working on opposite sides of an elimination bracket, they beat 12...
TECHNOLOGY
Marietta Daily Journal

Maryland men’s basketball drops fifth straight, blows second-half lead as upset bid falls short in 62-61 loss to No. 3 Purdue

After Maryland men’s basketball suffered one of its worst losses in program history against Iowa on Thursday, the only thing the Terps could do was look forward. However, looking forward meant a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face No. 3 Purdue and its star trio of Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Ohio State#Athletics#Iveyjaden
gojacks.com

JACKS BEAT OMAHA, 77-62

South Dakota State women's basketball topped Omaha 77-62 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena to move to 17-8 on the season and 13-1 in the Summit League. Paiton Burckhard and Paige Meyer paced the Jackrabbits with 16 points apiece, followed by Myah Selland's 13 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

Community responds to accusations of police brutality

The investigation into the altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and Black student Adonis Tuggle on Feb. 4 is ongoing, and both Purdue and the county prosecutor have requested independent investigations from the Indiana State Police. Meanwhile, Selke has been placed on leave “until further notice,” PUPD Chief John...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Tries to Avoid Second Straight Loss As It Meets Michigan in Ann Arbor

Not that it ever looked like a walk in the park, but Ohio State’s trip to Ann Arbor got a whole lot more daunting on Thursday night. After underperforming for much of the year, Michigan appeared to put it all together against Purdue, putting a beating on the third-ranked Boilermakers to the tune of an 82-58 win. The next opponent to enter the Crisler Center after that performance will be the 16th-ranked Buckeyes, who have suffered defeats to Rutgers and Purdue in their past three games and have struggled on the road for most of the season so far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy