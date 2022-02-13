Boilers push through offensive struggles to beat Maryland, 62-61

Once up by double digits, Maryland turned the ball over and gave the Boilers a chance to tie the game at 2 with a couple minutes left on Sunday in Mackey Arena.

A catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from senior guard Sasha Stefanovic gave them the lead instead. The Mackey Arena crowd was once again loud and on its feet like it had been for Illinois just a few days ago, reaching a noise level of 115.8 decibels after a 3-pointer gave Purdue capped off a 13-0 run.

This time, Purdue strung together the defensive stops it needed to beat Maryland, 62-61.

Coming off a tragic loss in Ann Arbor, the Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) returned to Mackey to take on Maryland (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten).

A pair of 3-pointers from Stefanovic and senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. cut the lead to just 6 points. A Maryland turnover led to two free throw opportunities for Ivey, which he knocked down in turn.

The Mackey crowd seemed to be collectively holding their breath in anticipation, waiting for a potential comeback as Ivey knocked down two more to cut the lead to 2. With points from both teams on following drives the Boilers traded the lead back and forth with the Terrapins until the final minute.

With 13 seconds left and the game tied at 59, Ivey parted the red sea of jerseys and drove to the basket for an and-one layup.

A confusing turnover gave Maryland the ball back with 7.8 seconds left and a chance to win the game. As a Maryland forward Donta Scott shot at nothing going up for a layup, sophomore forward Mason Gillis swatted it down and the Boilermakers gained control in the following scrum for the ball to win the game.

The Boilermakers once again started off cold, missing seven of their first eight shots. Maryland capitalized with a pair of 3s from guard Fatts Russell that put Purdue in a small hole coming out of their first time-out.

Purdue couldn’t take the lead The Boilermaker offense struggled with turnovers and missed 3s. The usual high-octane offense seemed to be stuck in the mud.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was a key issue, going 0-3 from the field and missing two arc shots. Throughout the game he was visibly frustrated after Purdue’s turnovers, and soon the sophomore began to make plays on his own, driving to the basket only to miss a layup as Maryland crashed in on him.

Even after getting two chances for his first points at the free throw line, which would have given the Boilers the lead, Ivey failed to score on both attempts. It appeared as though the Boilermakers would need someone else to lead them to victory.

Walls of black and gold divided the arena into two halves, as fans donned the free t-shirts that read “Whose House” or “Our House” laid out on their seats.

The Purdue offense managed to score 26 points in the first half, without a single point from Ivey.

Maryland began the second half with a 10-point run fueled by two Boilermaker turnovers. With 18 minutes left, Ivey received his third foul and went to the bench still scoreless.

A Stefanovic 3 brought the crowd back into the game, but they were quickly silenced following a dunk by Maryland center Qudas Wahab.

With 13 minutes left, Ivey knocked down a triple for his first points of the game, bringing the Mackey crowd to a roar. Those roars subsided quickly with a Russell 3-pointer that followed on the next possession.

Boos rang out from the stands after not scoring in the first three and a half minutes of the second half. Some fans could be seen crossing their arms and pulling their hair out in anger of what this game had become.

The Terrapins had lost their last four games. After starting the year 5-3, Maryland mutually agreed to part ways with then-head coach Mark Turgeon after 11 seasons. Head coach Danny Manning now leads the team as interim head coach. The seemingly weak and leaderless Maryland held a double digit lead against Purdue.

Purdue will play the Northwestern Wildcats next in Evanston this Wednesday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

GAME NOTES:

• No. 3 Purdue improved to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten with a 62-61 win against Maryland in a CBS Sunday Showdown on Super Bowl Sunday at Mackey Arena. The victory was in front of a sellout crowd of 14,084 fans – the 39th straight sellout at Mackey Arena.

• The win was Purdue's first one-point victory since a 55-54 win at Michigan State on Jan. 8, 2021. It was the fewest points in a Purdue win since that contest.

• The Boilermakers are 14-1 at home this season and own a 25-2 home record since the start of last season.

• Purdue's 22 victories are the fourth-most nationally (Murray State – 24; Auburn, South Dakota State – 23).

• Purdue has won three games this year when trailing by 10 or more points in the final 12 minutes (Villanova, North Carolina State, Maryland). Purdue has trailed by 10 or more points in the second half five times this season and won three of them.

• Maryland's 0.91 points / possession were the fewest since Nebraska had 0.89 points / possession – a span of 10 games.

• The Boilermakers widen their slim advantage in the series with the Terrapins to 7-5. The last four games between these two teams have been decided by a total of 12 points. Purdue's average margin of victory against Maryland at Mackey Arena is 3.6 points in their five wins.

• Purdue's 62 points mark a season-low point total in a win this season. The Boilermakers are now 1-4 when scoring less than 70 points this season.

• Purdue is 21-1 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.

• Purdue has won 15 straight games when wearing its gold uniforms (last loss: Jan. 1, 2017).

• Four Purdue players registered double-digit scoring performances, led by Sasha Stefanovic, who tallied 17 points, shooting 5-of- 9 from long range.

• Zach Edey notched his eighth career double-double, recording 10 points and 11 rebounds, 5 of which were offensive.

• Purdue's centers, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, combined for 22 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals, shooting 11-of-18 from the field. Edey tied a career high with four assists.

• Purdue moved to 274-40 under Coach Painter when attempting more free throws than their opponent, and 140-17 since the start of the 2014-15 season. The Boilermakers outshot the Terrapins from the line 12-10.

• Purdue is 8-1 in the nine annual T-shirt games at Mackey Arena, winning eight in a row.

• Over its last 110 games at Mackey Arena, Purdue is 99-11. With Paint Crew in attendance since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 82-8.

• Purdue has won 24 straight games when leading at halftime and are 116-12 since the start of the 2016-17 season in such games. The Boilermakers led the Terrapins 26-23 at the intermission.

• Through 26 games this season (22-4), Purdue is the highest scoring team in the Big Ten and sixth highest in the nation. It has scored 2,148 points, or 82.6 per game. Iowa (17-7) is the only other team to have scored 2,000 this season in the conference, having scored 2,017, or 84.0 points per game in 24 games. The Iowa scoring average is No. 4 nationally.

• Ohio State (15-6) has given up the fewest points this season with 1,414, or 67.3 through 21 games. Purdue has given up 1,791 through 26 games or 68.9 per contest.

• Zacj Edey leads the nation in field goal percentage, hitting 68.1 percnet of his shots. Kofi Cockburn is the second highest ranked shooter nationally from the Big Ten at No. 12 at 60.2 percent. Trevion Williams is No. 66 at 55.7 percent.

• Sasha Stefanovic is tied for No. 39 in 3-point field goal percentage nationally, hitting 40.25 percent. Kyle Foster of Howard leads the nation at 49.40 percent and Alfanso Plummer is best in the Big Ten at 40.35 percent, good for No. 38 in the country.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.