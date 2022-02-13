National Cheddar Day!

In 1867 there was a hot debate over the purchase of Alaska from Russia for a cool 7 million. When Secretary of State William Seward agreed to the price and Alaska became a United States territory, some referred to it as Seward’s Folly. That’s when chef Charles Ranhofer, of Delmonico’s Restaurant in New York City, whipped up a dessert to capitalize on the heated controversy. His frozen hard ice cream on a base of sponge cake covered in toasted meringue was called Alaska Florida, for its drastic temperature contrast.
