BEIJING — A team young enough that several players brought schoolwork with them to the Olympics aced a different and bigger test on Sunday. There was no question before the Games began that the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team would have skill. There was no question the team would have speed throughout the lineup, even though the tradeoff for emphasizing speed and skill would mean they wouldn’t be the biggest team in the tournament.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO