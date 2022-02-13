ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Biden calls out lack of Black head coaches in NFL in Super Bowl interview

By Teaganne Finn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called out the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL in an interview that aired during the Super Bowl, saying having diverse leaders in the league is a requirement of "generic decency." As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed out, Biden said in...

Lenny
21h ago

If your not the best why should you get the job no matter what color you are. If you are not the best you become a Token.

37
Delaware dude
20h ago

This coming from a man who tried to keep the country segregated when he was a senator and is still trying as president

38
Barnacle Bill
18h ago

This guy continues to divide America. I hope Americans of color can see what he’s doing. These comments he makes helps no one. Where he could help is fixing inflation, fixing the high cost of gas, fixing the high cost of food! This would help all Americans black, white… but no he’s faking everyone out by making comments. This is horrific.

16
