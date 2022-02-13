ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Gallagher "went off the rails" after Oasis split up. The 'Roll With It' rockers abruptly split in...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Liam Gallagher is a babysitting star

Liam Gallagher has been babysitting for Debbie Gwyther’s family. The 49-year-old star – who got engaged to his partner in 2019 – admitted he was impressed with what he saw of new Disney animated blockbuster ‘Encanto’ after watching a bit of it with his future sister-in-law’s children.
CELEBRITIES
mixmag.net

Liam Gallagher says he "stacked it" while playing a Simpsons VR game

Liam Gallagher has recently admitted that he “stacked it” while playing a Simpsons video game on his VR headset. In an interview with Absolute Radio the musician stated that he "stacked it" while playing the game on his Oculus Quest 2 VR headset - which nearly resulted in an even worse injury than when he fell out of a helicopter.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Courier

Liam Gallagher: 'The BRIT Awards need a bit of me' to represent rock music

Liam Gallagher thinks the BRIT Awards needs someone like him in the lineup. The former Oasis frontman will be playing at the prestigious ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 8 - alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele - and he's happy to be on the bill "representing" rock music.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new track

Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser clip of his new song ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The new single is from his upcoming third solo record, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release on May 27th, 2022. While Liam dropped a snippet of the new track today, ‘Everything’s Electric’ will be officially released tonight on streaming platforms, and is set for a live debut a The BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Gallagher
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For 'Everything's Electric'

Liam Gallagher has shared his brand new single "Everything's Electric", which was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The song was produced by produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Greg Kurstin [Adele, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters] and comes from the former Oasis star's forthcoming album, "C'Mon You Know", which is set to be released on May 27th.
MUSIC
Sea Coast Echo

Liam Gallagher's upcoming single Moscow Rules features Ezra Koenig

Liam Gallagher has revealed Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig features on his upcoming tune, 'Moscow Rules'. The former Oasis frontman has let slip that the US indie star - who played Rock en Seine festival on the same night the Britpop legends met their demise at the Paris festival in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between Liam and his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel - is among the musicians who contributed to his upcoming third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Liam Gallagher Performs New Single At The BRIT Awards

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed the live debut of his new single, "Everything's Electric", at the 2022 BRIT Awards in London on February 8th and video of the performance has been shared online. The appearance saw Gallagher arrive at the O2 Arena via helicopter before joining his band on stage for...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher is talking about an Oasis reunion again

Prepare for those Oasis reunion rumours to restart yet again as Liam Gallagher has insisted the band “should never have split up.”. Every year since Oasis sensationally broke up in 2009 has been plagued by hopefully whispers about the band getting back together again, despite Liam and brother Noel definitely not being on good terms.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rails#Oasis#Last Forever#Log In
NME

Liam Gallagher says “80 per cent” of his new album is “a bit peculiar”

Liam Gallagher discussed his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ in an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning. In the interview, Moyles described the singer’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ as “a great tune”, to which Gallagher replied: “It keeps the doors open to what’s next, know what I mean?”. ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.
MUSIC
101x.com

Liam Gallagher Returns (With Famous Help), Blossoms Spill New LP Info, More

Producer Greg Kurstin brought a secret weapon to the recording of Liam Gallagher’s forthcoming C’Mon You Know LP, and it’s featured on the first single, just out before the weekend. Check out the story and hear “Everything’s Electric” on the latest UKTX. Here’s the lyric video, too:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Brit Awards Performance

Doja Cat is the latest artist to pull out of the BRIT Awards. Adele recently canceled her appearance. Doja Cat was set to perform but had to cancel due to Covid-19 cases amongst her crew. She was to perform at London’s O2 Arena on February 8th alongside Ed Sheeran, Liam...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
The Independent

Brit Awards 2022: Anne-Marie falls during live performance

Anne-Marie fell on stage during the opening moments of her performance at the 2022 Brit Awards.Taking to the stage to sing “Don’t Play”, her collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, the singer tumbled as she made her way down a set of steps.Dressed in a sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie appeared to lose her footing and dropped to the floor but continued to sing, recovering to cheers from the crowd.She was then joined by KSI for the rest of their duet. The Youtuber turned singer and rapper then went on to perform “Holiday” which was also nominated for...
MUSIC
The FADER

Charli XCX is an alien enchantress in “Beg For You” video with Rina Sawayama

Yesterday, an hour after announcing she'd be taking a mental health break from Twitter, Charli XCX posted a teaser of a new music video for a previously released track to Instagram. The track in question was her January Rina Sawayama collab, "Beg For You" — the third single from CRASH, coming March 18 — and the video dropped today, as promised.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is obsessed with one moment from the Brit Awards and for once it's not Adele

It was a big night for British and American music last night at the Brits, as Adele won three out of four of her nominations, Wolf Alice beat Little Mix to Group of the Year, and Silk Sonic aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won Best International Group of the Year. Not to mention Anne-Marie's little tumble, and fans declaring she handled it like a boss.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy