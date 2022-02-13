ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech make history, 66-61 over No. 23 North Carolina

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.

The Hokies (19-6, 11-3) knocked off No. 11 Georgia Tech, 73-63, Thursday and entered the game tied with No. 18 Notre Dame for third place in the ACC. The top four teams receive a bye into the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

North Carolina (19-5, 9-5) beat Virginia Tech by 25 points January 9 in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels opened the game with an eye on a repeat performance, roaring to a 21-9 lead after one quarter. But the Hokies rallied in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Amoore to take a 31-28 lead at intermission and carried that momentum into the second half. Amoore and Aisha Sheppard hit back-to-back 3s to end the third quarter for a 52-43 lead.

Amoore's fifth 3-pointer of the game gave Virginia Tech a 55-43 lead with just over eight minutes to play. North Carolina regrouped behind a Destiny Adams jumper and a trey and layup by Eva Hodgson to get within five, 55-50. After a put-back from Elizabeth Kitley, Alyssa Ustby turned in a three-point play to make it 57-53, but the Hokies got back-to-back 3s from Cayla King and Sheppard to take a 63-53 lead with 3:10 left. Kitley added a three-point play with 1:20 to go to put the game out of reach.

Amoore finished with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Kitley had 15 points and five blocked shots and Sheppard was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and three assists.

Deja Kelly finished with 17 points to lead North Carolina. Ustby posted 12 points and 12 rebounds and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points.

The Hokies have four games remaining in their regular-season schedule, starting with road trips to Syracuse on Thursday and No. 3 Louisville on Sunday.

North Carolina plays host to Louisville on Thursday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Kingsport Times-News

Mutts has triple-double, Hokies win fifth straight

BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Daily Tar Heel

No. 23 UNC women's basketball falls in road matchup to Virginia Tech

The No. 23 North Carolina women’s basketball team (19-5, 9-5 ACC) dropped a road matchup on Sunday against Virginia Tech (19-6, 11-3 ACC), falling by a score of 66-61. The Tar Heels started off the game on the right foot, racking up a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter, for a 21-9 advantage heading into the second. Nine of UNC’s 21 points in the first quarter came from sophomore guard Deja Kelly.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

