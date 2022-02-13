ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

By DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX
gladstonedispatch.com
 1 day ago

‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Full Cast for That '70s Show Sequel Series

TV fans are finally taking a trip back to Wisconsin to spend some time with the Formans. Netflix previously ordered a new original series called That '90s Show, a sequel to beloved sitcom That '70s Show, with original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as beloved TV parents Red and Kitty Forman. The series will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who spends a big chunk of the summer with her grandparents. Smith and Rupp have been attached to the series since its inception, but now the rest of the main cast has finally been revealed.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Hacks’ Showrunner Teases Season 2 With a Behind-the-Scenes First Look (PHOTO)

Hacks is back to filming Season 2 as co-showrunner and star Paul W. Downs teased a return to production on social media. The actor who plays Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) manager Jimmy took to Instagram to mark the occasion. “We’re back 💕,” he wrote, captioning an image of costar Meg Stalter, who plays Jimmy’s wild assistant Kayla.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Space Force' Season 2: What to Know

Netflix is getting ready to launch viewers back into the orbit of its hits Steve Carell-starring original series Space Force, which has officially been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the premiere later this month, Netflix has dropped plenty of teases for the upcoming season, including first-look photos and a full-length trailer, meaning we already know quite a bit about Space Force Season 2.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

TED LASSO Star and Co-Creator Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 Time Jump and Impending Bitter Rivalry

It’s no secret that the world loves Ted Lasso. It’s the best feel-good series on TV right now, and fans are loving the ride we are on with the characters in this series. Season 2 ended on a crazy note, (spoiler alert) with Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) betraying the beloved Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), by outing his secret struggle with anxiety and depression to the world. He then left AFC Richmond to take the head coach position at West Ham United, which was newly acquired by AFC owner Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.
TV SERIES
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Tim Meadows
tvseriesfinale.com

Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Teases Return of John Lurie Series (Watch)

Painting with John has a premiere date for its second season. The unscripted series from musician, painter, and actor John Lurie will arrive in February. Episodes of the HBO TV show feature Lurie painting watercolors and reflecting on music, art, and life. HBO released a trailer and revealed more details...
VISUAL ART
Albany Herald

‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Teases Nadia & Alan’s Season 2 Return in First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the long-awaited second season of its twisty series Russian Doll. In several sneak peek photos, Natasha Lyonne‘s Nadia, Charlie Barnett‘s Alan, and Greta Lee‘s Maxine return for another twisty adventure. Season two is set four years after the events of Season 1, which originally debuted in early 2019.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

This Is Us Movie Could Happen Series Creator Teases

Fresh off the confirmation earlier today that the series finale of This Is Us will premiere in May, series creator Dan Fogelman is already talking about the potential for a movie later down the line. TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era, Sex and the City, Breaking Bad, Entourage, The Simpsons, and The Sopranos, have all done this before, but if you'll notice the pattern none of those were network TV dramas. Speaking during NBC's Scripted Press Day earlier, Fogelman noted that a This Is Us movie would need to be figured out but could theoretically happen.TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era.
TV SHOWS
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown’s Return (VIDEO)

Netflix is serving up a sweet Valentine’s treat for viewers of Bridgerton as the streamer and Shondaland hosted a global event for the series and its super fans ahead of the upcoming March 25 premiere. During the event featuring stars Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Golda Rosheuvel, and author Julia Quinn, the first teaser for Season 2 was unveiled.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

This Is Us creator teases the show's final ever episode

It's time to get the tissues because This Is Us is finally coming to an end in May this year after six seasons. With the show still leaving a lot of questions unanswered as we approach the final half of season six, viewers may be interested to know what the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has said about the finale.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Bridgerton' Season 2 Trailer Teases the Viscount's Quest for Love

Netflix just released a brand new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 and from the looks of all the steamy action, the Viscount's quest for love is about to get very heated. The new season finds Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) — the eldest Bridgerton son, and head of the family — as he navigates his romantic life, looking for an eligible bride. The teaser gives fans a look at what they can expect from the new season, including the return of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. The new season of Bridgerton debuts on March 25.
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Futurama' scores a fresh Hulu reboot with original vocal cast on board

Rocketing back onto the airwaves, Variety announced this week that the cult sci-fi animated series "Futurama" will be resurrected once more on the Hulu streaming platform. Along with the joyful news comes word from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals that the 20-episode revival will be headed up by the original series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvinsider.com

Alan Ritchson Teases His ‘Wise-Ass’ New Take on ‘Reacher’ (VIDEO)

OK, try to ignore the arms. We get it, they’re massive. In fact, they may be two of the best visual effects in Prime Video‘s Reacher. But they are nothing compared to the muscle that star Alan Ritchson puts into his portrayal of the hulking hero from author Lee Child’s best-selling novels.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Law And Order's Return For Season 21 Fulfills A Dream For Creator Dick Wolf

The Law & Order lineup on NBC is expanding to include another show, but not another spinoff like Law & Order: Organized Crime just last year. The original series that launched a whole TV universe that will soon include nine shows over two networks is on the way back with a revival for Season 21. With the premiere less than two weeks away, creator and TV producer extraordinaire Dick Wolf has shared why the revival fulfills a dream for him.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Criminal Minds: Revival of Cancelled CBS Series Gets Closer at Paramount+

A Criminal Minds revival is still in active development at Paramount+ and appears to be getting closer to a greenlight. Six stars of the cancelled CBS series — Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster — are all working on deals to return for potentially more than one year. At this point, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not returning.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'When Calls the Heart' Season 9 Promo Teases Elizabeth and Lucas Engagement (Exclusive)

Hallmark Channel's popular drama returns for season 9 next month, and only ET exclusively premieres the new teaser for the anticipated episodes. The upcoming season, led by Erin Krakow, finds Hope Valley in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past, which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.
TV SERIES

