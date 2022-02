NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was back in court Thursday taking on the New York Times. As Palin arrived at federal court in Lower Manhattan to take the witness stand for the second day in the trial against the newspaper, she had advice for jurors. “I just really hope that the jury understands how important it is for truth to prevail,” she said. The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the Times over a 2017 editorial headlined “America’s Lethal Politics.” It was published in the op-ed section after a shooting at a congressional baseball...

