2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Three Mississippi State Football Players Earn Invites

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder will surely be off the board in the first round, recently projected by Seth Galina of PFF to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Cross might not be the best overall player in the draft — he’s close — but, in my opinion, he is the best tackle, which is where the Jaguars should focus their attention. Cross exploded onto the scene with a tremendous 2021 campaign that saw his PFF grade rise from 64.4 in 2020 to 86.7. He is as technical and refined as any player in the draft," Galina wrote.

WR Makai Polk

Mike Leach and Co. originally tried to land Polk at Washington State, but he went to Cal instead. That obviously wasn't the end of the story, though, as Polk eventually made his way down to Starkville because he wanted to catch more passes. And he did just that, finishing the season as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which was also good for second-most in the nation.

Leach has called the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder "the ultimate success story" of the transfer portal.

"The ultimate success story of the portal is Makai Polk who is the leading receiver in the SEC and then the ultimate non-success story is the 3,000 or so that sought greener pastures last year that didn’t find a new pasture," Leach said.

In addition to those 98 receptions in 2021, Polk also recorded 989 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. He crossed the century mark four times in 2021 with his best game of the year in terms of yardage coming against Memphis in the third week of the season when he reeled in 11 receptions for 136 yards with one touchdown.

Polk was one of the Bulldogs' most consistent players last season, commended for his ability to run cool as opposed to hot and play the next play by outside receivers coach (now listed as passing game coordinator and receivers coach) Steve Spurrier Jr. If selected, Polk will be the first Mississippi State wideout to be drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.

