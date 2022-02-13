ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Two Vols earn preseason All-SEC honors

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Two Tennessee baseball players have received preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.

Junior outfielders Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert were both named second-team All-SEC.

Both players were instrumental for the Volunteers last season as Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East title and finished second overall in the conference standings.

The Vols went 50-18 in 2021.

Tennessee reached the College World Series last season for the first time since 2005.

Beck led Tennessee with 15 home runs and 64 runs batted in last season.

Gilbert had 10 home runs and drove in 62 runs last season. He is the Vols’ returning hits leader, totaling 74 last season.

Related
On3.com

John Calipari takes not-so-subtle shot at Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl go way back during their days from within the SEC. The two used to have heated battles when Pearl was with Tennessee and it has carried over as the Auburn program has become competitive within the SEC. Things even go back to when Calipari was at Memphis and they played the Volunteers.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
Tennessee College Sports
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Latest NCAA Tournament Projections

The No. 19 Tennessee Vols have earned six straight conference wins and have been victorious in three straight games over Texas A&M, South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Vols have done a tremendous job offensively in that three game stretch after a horrendous outing against Texas on January 29, as Rick Barnes' squad has averaged 81 points per game since the loss to the Longhorns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vucommodores.com

Hard-Fought Defeat at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 19 Tennessee pulled away from Vanderbilt down the stretch and hung on for a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The Commodores had made it a two-point game with a little more than five minutes to go, but Tennessee scored eight straight to go up 69-59 with just three minutes to play. Vandy (13-11, 5-7 SEC) couldn’t find another comeback left in the tank.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Bruce Pearl responds to criticism of Auburn mid-court dance routine

Prior to Auburn’s mid-week loss against Arkansas, the Tigers came under criticism for dancing on the mid-court logo in Bud Walton Arena. However, head coach Bruce Pearl defended the season-long tradition of mid-court dance routines despite the ire of Eric Musselman and Arkansas fans alike. On ESPN’s College GameDay,...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Baseball Players#Volunteers
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins and Gabe Osabuohien’s Explosive Sideline Encounter

Morgantown, West Virginia – At the end of today’s brutal 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien was ejected from the game for a technical foul. Osabuohien, a senior who finished the game with 1 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes, stopped to speak with Bob Huggins in an animated fashion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mainstreetmaury.com

Cougar sighted in Middle Tennessee

A recently reported cougar sighting in Dickson County is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A resident said he saw one of the giant tawny cats cross a lawn and disappear into an adjacent woods. The last TWRA-confirmed cougar sighting in Tennessee occurred seven years ago in Humphreys...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Vanderbilt and the #19 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Commodores haven't won a matchup against Tennessee since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Penny Hardaway coming out of a coffin? Memphis basketball fans react to upset of Houston

The Memphis men's basketball team has its season-defining win. The Tigers pulled off a 69-59 upset of No. 7 Houston on Saturday for their first true road victory over an AP Top-10 team since 2005. Landers Nolley II led Memphis with a season-high 20 points, and Lester Quinones came up with a clutch 3-pointer to give the Tigers a lead they wouldn't forfeit late in the second half.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This top-100 QB drawing interest from Florida, Napier

It’s never too early to look for the quarterback of the future in college football, and Florida head coach Billy Napier has his eyes on 2023 four-star Christopher Vizzina. Napier and his staff stopped by Vizzina’s high school in Birmingham, Alabama, to speak with his coaches, and the top-100 quarterback is now planning a March visit to the Swamp. His last trip was in September to see Florida face Alabama, but that was when Dan Mullen had control of the team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

