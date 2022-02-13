Two Vols earn preseason All-SEC honors

Two Tennessee baseball players have received preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.

Junior outfielders Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert were both named second-team All-SEC.

Both players were instrumental for the Volunteers last season as Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East title and finished second overall in the conference standings.

The Vols went 50-18 in 2021.

Tennessee reached the College World Series last season for the first time since 2005.

Beck led Tennessee with 15 home runs and 64 runs batted in last season.

Gilbert had 10 home runs and drove in 62 runs last season. He is the Vols’ returning hits leader, totaling 74 last season.