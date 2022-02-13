ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Lady Vols set indoor program records

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
A pair of Lady Vols set indoor track and field program records Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the shot put, Latavia Maines posted a mark of 18.00 meters (59 feet, 0.75 inches) on her sixth and final throw of the day.

Maines set her own record of 17.81 meters (58-5.25) in 2021.

Her effort Saturday is the best in the SEC this season and it was recorded two weeks before the conference championships.

In the 3,000-meter run, UT’s Kayla Ghalor broke a freshman program record in the event, finishing Saturday’s race in 9 minutes, 34.61 seconds.

The previous Lady Vols’ record was held by Brittany Sheffey, who posted a time of 9:38.76 in 2008.

