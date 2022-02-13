ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

No. 2 Tennessee shuts out Charlotte

By Ken Lay
 1 day ago
Tennessee men’s tennis team shut out Charlotte, 7-0, Saturday at Goodfriend Tennis Center in Knoxville.

No. 2 Tennessee (7-1), coming off its first loss of the season against Ohio State last week, claimed victory against the 49ers.

Tennessee claimed a doubles point with a pair of wins as Johannus Monday and Conor Gannon defeated Charlotte’s tandem of Luke Thorson and Abhimanyu Vannemred, 6-0.

The Vols also claimed a doubles win as Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeated Cory Simon and Stefano Savva, 6-2.

The Vols were victorious in six singles matches against Charlotte (3-4). Monday, Walton, Emile Hudd, Angel Diaz, Shunsuke Mitsu and Ganon all won.

