Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions! They entered the game as the favorites to win and stayed on the path as the Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals had the upper hand over the Los Angeles as they were leading in the game. But Matthew Stafford came in clutch along with his favorite receiver, Cooper Kupp, as they both led the Rams to a fourth quarter touchdown that pretty much guaranteed their victory.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO