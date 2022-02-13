Highline Schools Foundation announces 2022 Gold Star Award Nominees

This week, the Highline Schools Foundation announced its 2022 Gold Star Award Nominees.

Each year, the foundation solicits nominations from community members, district employees and parents for its prestigious and much-anticipated Gold Star Awards.

This year’s list of impressive nominees includes well-deserving teachers, staff, administrators and volunteers.

“Highline Schools Foundation congratulates them all and looks forward to celebrating them at the Gold Star BASH!”

The Gold Star BASH is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, from 6 – 7 p.m.

“This will be the first in-person Gold Star BASH since 2019, and we can’t wait to see you there! Save the date for Thursday, March 24th for the 2022 Gold Star BASH! We’ll celebrate all of our Gold Star Nominees and announce the winners for the 2022 Gold Star Awards!”

This year’s BASH will be held at the SeaTac Community Center, and tickets are on sale now — advance tickets are $25, or $30 at the door, and include food (appetizers and dessert) and one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are available at the event. All event attendees must be 21 or older.

For more info, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Please note: The SeaTac Community Center requires that all attendees either show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, or a negative test within 72 hours for entry, per current county guidelines. And masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.

The Nominees are…

Outstanding Administrator

Corbin Busby, Principal – Hilltop Elementary School

Tim Depue, Assistant Principal – Chinook Middle School

Alicia Gaynor, Principal – Bow Lake Elementary School

Maggie Heater, Principal – Marvista Elementary School

Terry Holtgraves, Principal – Seahurst Elementary School

Jessica Ma, Vice Principal – Madrona Elementary School

Robin Totten, Principal – Gregory Heights Elementary School

Outstanding Classified Staff

Danielle Bellamy, ASL Interpreter and ASL Interpreter Coordinator – Bow Lake Elementary School

Wendy Curtis, Special Education Paraeducator – Parkside Elementary School

Denise Dagley, Office Manager – Bow Lake Elementary School

Victoria Haworth, Registrar – Pacific Middle School

Theda Hiranaka, Attendance Secretary/Office Staff – Raisbeck Aviation High School

Susan Hope, Office Manager – Glacier Middle School

Muna Hussein, Paraeducator – ELL – White Center Heights Elementary School

Adriana Lara-Espinosa, Executive Assistant – Teaching, Learning and Leadership

Debbie Lipp, Bus Driver (route 111) – North Hill Elementary School

Nenette McIntyre, Paraeducator – Gregory Heights Elementary School

Alberto Mendoza Garcia, Bilingual Tutor and Paraeducator – Chinook Middle School

Sydnee Pardee, Paraeducator – Hazel Valley Elementary School

Madeline Pearce, Paraeducator – Bow Lake Elementary School

Eduwiges Prieto , Office Manager – Madrona Elementary School

Maryann Rollolazo, Paraeducator – Chinook Middle School

Elaine Sauro, LAP Paraeducator – Mount Rainier High School

Deana Shuck, LAP Paraeducator – Mount Rainier High School

Outstanding Professional Staff

Katie Carper, Counselor – Raisbeck Aviation High School

Karly Feria, College & Career Access Specialist – Tyee High School

Kayla Guyett, Native Literacy & Culture Specialist – Native Education

Jill Hadji, Dean of Students – Chinook Middle School

Christine Hagerty, School Counselor – Madrona Elementary School

Stacy Handler, Database/Programmer Analyst – Technology Services

Kelvin Hernandez Cruz, Technology Services Technician – Seahurst Elementary School

Eldridge Lile Cole, Outdoor Educator – Waskowitz Environmental Leadership Service

Kathy Myers, School Nurse – Midway Elementary School

Outstanding Volunteer

Tim Crawley, Volunteer/Retired – Highline

Sara Johnson, Volunteer – Seahurst Elementary

Alain Semet, Green Energy Team Mentor – Raisbeck Aviation High School

Outstanding Rookie Teacher

Stacy Bowman, 2nd Grade Teacher – McMicken Heights Elementary School

Rosa Castaneda Murillo, Teacher – Chinook Middle School

Alejandro Isiordia Navarro, Math Teacher – Evergreen High School

John Ostermann, Teacher – Evergreen High School

Theury Pen, IAC Special Education Teacher – Chinook Middle School

Brenda Phelps, Special Education Teacher – Sylvester Middle School

Jenna Shamseldin, Integrated Kindergarten Teacher – Parkside Elementary School

Alejandra Silva-Avendano, Teacher – Pacific Middle School

Outstanding Teacher