Illinois still sits atop the Big Ten standings with a handful of games to go, and the Illini are getting some love on Valentine’s Day from the voters. After reaching No. 13 last week, Illinois moved up to to No. 12 this week, which comes after the Illini were swept in their season series by Purdue. Brad Underwood’s group capped the week with a tight win over Northwestern on Sunday, even after the Illini led by 14 at the break.

