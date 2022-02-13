Super Bowl Live: Bengals home team in Rams' own LA house

Vernon Hargreaves was not in uniform for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but the veteran cornerback still managed to have a significant impact on the game — and not in a good way. Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates III made a huge play to intercept a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford late in the first half. The Bengals should have gotten the ball at their own 20 after the touchback, but Hargreaves cost them 10 valuable yards. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for coming off the bench to join his teammates in celebration. The penalty was half the distance to the goal.

