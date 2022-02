Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO