Fresh off a dominant 82-58 upset win over No. 3 ranked Purdue on Thursday, Michigan was looking to record another victory over a ranked opponent on Saturday as it hosted No. 16 Ohio State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. While the Wolverines competed back-and-forth with the Buckeyes, they ultimately suffered a 68-57 loss to drop to 13-10 overall with a 7-6 mark in Big Ten play.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO