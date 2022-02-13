St. Paul beats South Central in finale

NORWALK — The St. Paul girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a win on Saturday over visiting South Central by a 53-38 score to finish with a .500 record.

The Lady Flyers (11-11) finished with an 8-6 record in the Firelands Conference with the victory, good for fourth place.

Leading 10-6 after one quarter and by just a point, 25-24, at halftime, St. Paul took control of the game in the third quarter. The Lady Flyers outscored the Trojans 18-8 in the third to go ahead 43-32, then added a 10-6 scoring margin in the fourth quarter.

Maddy McCall led St. Paul with 14 points. She was followed by Brooke Houck with 11 points and Molly Ridge with 10. Sarah Matlack and Megan Lesch each added six points.

For South Central (11-11, 7-7), Kendyl Beverly and Grace Lamoreaux each scored 11 points.

The two teams could meet for a third time on Saturday after the Trojans face an opponent for a third time on Wednesday.

The No. 8 seed in the Division IV Willard district, the Trojans face No. 4 Mansfield Christian (12-4) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal at Crestview High School.

The winner of that game advances to face the No. 6-seeded Lady Flyers at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the sectional championship game. The Flames won over the Trojans at home, 70-28, on Dec. 30; then again by a 54-44 score at South Central on Jan. 27.

The Trojans and Lady Flyers split during the regular season. Mansfield Christian won 45-36 at St. Paul on Feb. 8.

SOUTH CENTRAL (11-11, 7-7)

Kendyl Beverly 2-7—11; Angela Williams 3-1—7; C. Trotter 0-1—1; Grace Lamoreaux 4-0—11; Claire Osborn 1-1—3; Karlee McAvoy 1-3—5. TOTALS 12-13—38.

ST . PAUL (11-11, 8-6)

Presley Stang 0-4—4; Sarah Matlack 2-2—6; Maddie Jaworski 1-0—2; Megan Lesch 3-0—6; Molly Ridge 2-6—10; Brooke Houck 4-2—11; Maddy McCall 5-4—14. TOTALS 17-18—53.

S. Central 6 18 8 6 — 38

St. Paul 10 15 18 10 — 53

3-point FGs: (SC) Lamoreaux; (SP) Houck

Willard 46, Sandusky 32

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes closed out the regular season with a non-league win over the visiting Blue Streaks on Saturday.

The No. 10 seed in the Division III Shelby district, Willard will take a 6-16 record into a sectional semifinal vs. No. 7 Colonel Crawford at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Fort High School. The winner will advance to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. title game vs. No. 5 Huron or No. 13 Bucyrus.