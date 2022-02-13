ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Zouma drops out of West Ham lineup for Leicester game

By Tom Gott
 1 day ago

Kurt Zouma was set to start West Ham's meeting with Leicester City on Sunday but pulled out of the starting lineup after feeling unwell during the warm-up. The Frenchman's involvement in the...

Kurt Zouma's cats taken by RSPCA with footballer fined £250k by West Ham

Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been confiscated by the RSPCA and the player has been fined £250,000 by West Ham United for kicking and slapping one of them. Zouma also lost his boot deal with Adidas, while West Ham’s ‘official wellness partner’ Vitality suspended its sponsorship of the Premier League side over their refusal to drop him for their match against Watford.
West Ham release statement, Zouma issues apology after video emerges of him kicking his cat

West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma has issued an apology after a video emerged of him kicking and hitting his own cat. Zouma, 27, was shown picking up his cat and then kicking it across the room, while he was also shown slapping it in the face. Zouma was also shown chasing the cat around a dinner table and throwing slippers at it as a child watched on and the cameraman laughed.
Kurt Zouma
David Moyes
Darren Randolph
David Moyes gives update on Kurt Zouma illness

David Moyes has explained the illness which kept Kurt Zouma out of the West Ham lineup for their 2-2 draw with Leicester City. The defender has been heavily criticised recently for his disgraceful attack on his own cats, and he is currently under investigation by the NSPCA. Despite Zouma's horrific...
Dawson header rescues West Ham a point against Leicester City

West Ham United secured a late point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jarrod Bowen’s opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira but Craig Dawson struck late from a corner to keep the Hammers in the Champions League race.
West Ham player Kurt Zouma condemned for kicking cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologized for hitting a cat and the club condemned him Tuesday for the abuse caught on video. Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat, while laughter can be heard in the background. In video released by The Sun newspaper, the 27-year-old France international then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.
Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win. The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.
David Moyes reveals Kurt Zouma was sick and unable to play against Leicester

West Ham boss David Moyes revealed Kurt Zouma felt sick and was unable to play after withdrawing from the starting line-up in the warm-up before the 2-2 draw against Leicester at King Power Stadium.Craig Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of time added on after Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead, but Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty equalised before Ricardo Pereira’s header appeared to clinch Leicester’s first win in five in all competitions.Zouma felt sick and substitute Issa Diop started instead with goalkeeper Darren Randolph making up the bench after the defender was pictured on a video on social...
Kurt Zouma: West Ham defender could be charged by RSPCA within days

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could reportedly be charged by the RSPCA ‘within days’ following the emergence of a video which showed him kicking and slapping his cat.Earlier this week it was confirmed that the RSPCA had taken his cats into care and were continuing to investigate the incident. The Met Police are also investigating the matter.“Two cats are in our care, have been seen by a vet and are being well looked after,” said an RSPCA spokesman. “They will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”Now it is being reported that Zouma could be charged within the...
