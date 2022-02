Boris Johnson’s surprise decision to end all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England one month early is either “very brave or very stupid”, scientists have warned.The prime minister told MPs on Wednesday that the legal requirement to self-isolate could be scrapped by the end of this month, instead of at the end of March as originally planned.But the move has been met with unease by the scientific community, with national coronavirus cases once again on the rise.Mr Johnson was accused of playing “fast and loose with people’s health” in an attempt to placate restive Tory backbenchers as the fallout from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO