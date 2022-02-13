ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MA residents outraged after 200-year-old Beech Tree chopped down by developer

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ) — Allston-Brighton residents are furious that a landmark tree they adored was chopped down without their knowledge. “The cutters came in and attacked the most significant tree on this whole site. This is a huge loss for our neighborhood,” Boston city councilor Liz Breadon said....

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetnews.com

Estimated 300-year-old Braselton tree dies, will be removed

A natural piece of the Braselton area’s history will soon be removed. The Town of Braselton announced Monday (Jan. 31) in a press release that the pecan tree at Mulberry Park — estimated to be 300 years old and at one time designated as the largest pecan tree in the state — has died and must be taken down.
BRASELTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
qchron.com

Five years later, tree to come down by April

One Whitestone resident has been trying to get a dead tree on the edge of her property removed since 2017 to no avail. After the Chronicle wrote about several trees in the area that had yet to be taken down in December, all but one were subsequently removed by the Department of Parks and Recreation: the tree in front of 2-29 147 Place.
POLITICS
precinctreporter.com

Honoring 100 Year-Old Perris Valley Resident

Mrs. Willie Moses moved to Perris Valley in 1957 and hit the ground running—Taking on leadership roles in a variety of organizations that initiated infrastructure improvements, including installing roads, water and natural gas; and construction of an elementary school, community center, and fire station in the rural area of Good Hope, where she resides. Mrs. Moses’s leadership in Perris Valley’s first Human Relations Commission facilitated dialogue and training for community leaders that helped move race relations forward in the community and schools. Mrs. Moses’ vision, and her respect for the diverse needs of her community and fair-minded leadership style have earned her the respect of residents and community leaders alike. Willie Lee has served the community well and her wisdom and stalwart example will no doubt have lasting impacts in Perris Valley, and beyond. Mrs. Moses is deeply cherished in her beloved community, where she is often dubbed “The Mayor of Good Hope.” Although Willie has slowed a bit in in the past few years, the fruits of her good work and shining example are ever present.
PERRIS, CA
Fresno Bee

Centuries-old pecan tree to be cut down, but Georgia town wants to honor the landmark

A pecan tree older than the town where it stands will soon be cut down due to safety concerns, according to officials in the Georgia town. The massive pecan tree in Mulberry Park is estimated to be over 300 years old, officials with the Town of Breselton said in a Facebook post. It towers over the park and has served as a landmark in the community, but officials recently got unfortunate news.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
WKBN

Crews working to repair sinkhole in Warren

The Director of the City's Water Pollution Control Department told First News last week the issue stemmed from a broken sewer line that caused erosion.
BBC

Large fire destroys Monks Eleigh barn

Firefighters took more than 16 hours to extinguish a blaze that completely destroyed a barn. Crews were called to the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh, near Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 16:35 GMT on Friday. At the height of the fire, 19 crews from across the...
ACCIDENTS
WMUR.com

Nearly-200-year-old church in Alton, New Hampshire, up for sale

ALTON, N.H. — If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of New Hampshire history, this is your chance. A small church in the New Hampshire town of Alton, near Lake Winnipesaukee, has recently come up for sale. It's been a centerpiece of the town for almost 200 years.
ALTON, NH
iheart.com

EPA Approves Cleanup Despite Outrage By Residents

Legal efforts are being made to quash a cleanup plan authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency in the Berkshires. Two groups are challenging the directive for General Electric to dispose of contaminated sediment pulled from the Housatonic River, which was polluted for decades from a factory in Pittsfield. Instead of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Washington Street#Private Property#Uban Construction#Wbz#Allston Brighton#Davos Construction#The Archdiocese Of Boston
Boston

A sinking boat caught Marshfield woman’s eye during a Zoom call

It had been combing the choppy seas for surf clams near Scituate, authorities said. On a very clear day, Pam Harght can see Boston from her third-floor home office, which is roughly 30 miles to the southeast, but her eyes darted away from a Zoom call with her boss Tuesday to the sea.
Seacoast Current

These Are the 20 Least Populated New Hampshire Towns

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all can think of some stereotypes that we associate with different parts of our state. The towns way up north and closer to Canada are...
thesandpaper.net

200-Year-Old J.D. Thompson Inn in Tuckerton Is for Sale

The J.D. Thompson Inn at 147-151 East Main St. in Tuckerton is for sale. Do you remember “Newhart,” the popular 1980s sitcom that starred comedian Bob Newhart and Mary Frann? They played Dick and Joanna Loudon, a New York City couple who buy and run a 200-year-old bed and breakfast in a rural Vermont town, surrounded by a colorful crew of locals including, most memorably, Larry and his mute – until the show’s famous finale – brothers Darryl and Darryl.
TUCKERTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy