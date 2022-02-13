MA residents outraged after 200-year-old Beech Tree chopped down by developer

Mrs. Willie Moses moved to Perris Valley in 1957 and hit the ground running—Taking on leadership roles in a variety of organizations that initiated infrastructure improvements, including installing roads, water and natural gas; and construction of an elementary school, community center, and fire station in the rural area of Good Hope, where she resides. Mrs. Moses’s leadership in Perris Valley’s first Human Relations Commission facilitated dialogue and training for community leaders that helped move race relations forward in the community and schools. Mrs. Moses’ vision, and her respect for the diverse needs of her community and fair-minded leadership style have earned her the respect of residents and community leaders alike. Willie Lee has served the community well and her wisdom and stalwart example will no doubt have lasting impacts in Perris Valley, and beyond. Mrs. Moses is deeply cherished in her beloved community, where she is often dubbed “The Mayor of Good Hope.” Although Willie has slowed a bit in in the past few years, the fruits of her good work and shining example are ever present.

PERRIS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO