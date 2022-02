The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest night of the year, but if you missed the commercials — or just want to watch them again — you've come to the right place. In addition to compiling everything you need to know about the big game, the halftime show, and the Puppy Bowl, TV Guide has rounded up the best 2022 Super Bowl commercials. This year's lineup was as star-studded as always, featuring big-name talent like Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Scarlett Johansson, Dolly Parton, and more. From absurd comedy to a moving Budweiser spot directed by Marvel's Eternals' Chloe Zhao, this year's Super Bowl ads ran the gamut.

