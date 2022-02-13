Peters: Democrats 'don't appreciate how powerful Fox is'

Democrats got another harsh reminder this past week of what the November elections could bring, which is to say trouble. With inflation roaring at a pace not seen in 40 years, intraparty Democratic debates about mask mandates and President Biden’s weak approval ratings, the fundamentals for the midterm elections continue to look ominous for the party.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if she agrees with House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries that the Republican Party is a “cult.”. Rep. Jeffries made the remarks at a press conference on the Hill, telling reporters that the only way to explain a recent GOP resolution on the Jan. 6 committee is that “The C in RNC doesn’t stand for committee, it stands for cult. It’s not the Republican National Committee. It’s the Republican national Cult.”
Democratic lawmakers and party officials are beginning to cast blame on one another for the failure of the Build Back Better legislation championed by the left wing and pushed by President Biden's administration. In a Los Angeles Times story, Democrats voiced frustration and confusion at the rhetoric used by Majority...
The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
A report from Nielsen/MRI Fusion found that Tucker Carlson has more viewers who identify as Democrat in the 25-54 demographic than The Rachel Maddow Show, which ties for second with The Five. Most stunning is that Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld rank fourth and fifth.
If Donald Trump is right that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly tossed out the results of the 2020 presidential election, that means current Vice President Kamala Harris gets to choose the next president, quipped Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). Pence did not — nor will Harris — have...
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd pressed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – the Democratic Party’s House fundraising arm – on the party’s apparent hypocrisy when it comes to gerrymandering. “Let’s talk about redistricting and the New York map and...
Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
Republicans have an interesting way of seeking to distance themselves from Donald Trump and his mistaken belief that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election when he presided over the electoral vote certification in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead of...
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, a day after McConnell issued a strong rebuke to the Republican National Committee for its attempt to reframe the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as "legitimate political discourse." “Let me give you...
After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
Earlier today Guy Benson spoke to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee about a variety of topics including the Olympics, China, masking in schools, The Snoop Act & the state of the Republican party. As for Trump attacking Mitch McConnell Hagerty said the following:. “I’ve had a longstanding friendship...
BIDEN AGENDA DEAD, DEAD, DEAD. What remains of President Joe Biden's agenda died quietly on Sunday, barely noticed by a media consumed with Ukraine, Joe Rogan, and why Stacey Abrams didn't wear a mask in a Twitter photo. The precise moment of death came at 9:13 a.m. EST, when Democratic...
