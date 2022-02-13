Inside the courtroom for Palin v. New York Times trial

Sarah Palin has resumed her long-running feud with the “lamestream media” as her defamation trial against the New York Times begins in a federal court in Manhattan this week.Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.The trial was delayed after Ms Palin tested positive to Covid-19 on 24 January - the day it was due to begin.The unvaccinated former Alaska governor was spotted dining maskless at New York City restaurants both before and after being diagnosed with Covid,...
