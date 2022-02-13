ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

Florida Man Arrested On 19 Counts Of Sexual Child Battery, Molestation Charges

By Local - Liz Shultz
 1 day ago
A Florida man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual battery against minors, including child sexual abuse materials.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Colby Matthew Godwin, 28, of Blountstown, on four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less than 18, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, 12 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began after FDLE agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alerted agents to an online address being used to share files depicting the sexual abuse of children via a popular mobile application.

On February 4, agents conducted an interview with Godwin and seized his cellular telephone.

A preliminary forensic examination of his phone located images depicting child sexual abuse, and he was arrested that day for promoting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Agents continued the investigation, which included interviewing two juvenile victims. Based on evidence and victim testimony, Godwin was arrested on additional charges for sexual battery on a child and lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “I am thankful for law enforcement’s partnership with NCMEC, whose tip, combined with our agents’ thorough investigation, resulted in the quick identification and arrest of a child predator.”

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in this case.

Godwin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

This investigation is active. If you have information about Colby Godwin that may help investigators, please contact FDLE Panama City Field Office at (850) 595-2100.

