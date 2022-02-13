ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

By Neal Freyman
morningbrew.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 2

Chuck
17h ago

Arguably it’s clearly a very “extravagant” Mass Mobilization Military Training Exercise. Putin’s strategy is to keep us wondering, worried and even convinced that he means business. Nevertheless, in the meantime he plans to permanently station and position eyes on contingency troops along the Ukrainian Russian border. Even that poses a short and long term sustainability and logistics headache for all of Russia. Similar and likened to the Korean DMZ. For Putin it’s all about saving face and discouraging the Ukraine from becoming a member of NATO. You say he doesn’t care about the cost or consequences? Without going into detail we’ll see. That doesn’t mean lay down or fold our hand. As far as Biden is concerned; that is the question.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
mediaite.com

Tulsi Gabbard Claims Biden and NATO ‘Actually Want Russia to Invade Ukraine’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she thinks the Biden administration wants Russia to invade Ukraine so that it has an excuse to impose “draconian” sanctions. Russia’s military has amassed along its border with Ukraine for weeks as international leaders have become increasingly concerned that Vladimir Putin will order an invasion. Tensions have escalated to such a point that on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Russian warship chases off U.S. submarine near Pacific islands, Moscow says

A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a U.S. submarine near the Kuril Islands, forcing it to leave the country's territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesman, asked by AFP for comment, said only: "We are aware of press reporting about an alleged naval incident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Eastern Europe#Us National#Russian#Soviet#Nato#Europeans
NBC Los Angeles

No Sign That Putin Has Stopped His ‘March Towards War,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Every indication suggests that Putin is continuing to build up troops at the border Russia shares with Ukraine, said Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador. "There's no indication at all that Putin has stopped his march towards war, his preparedness towards war," said McFaul, who is now director at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: UK and US warn Putin faces crisis if he invades as Kremlin ‘plans capture of Kiev’

Vladimir Putin is planning multiple attacks on Ukraine’s borders as well as a capture of Kiev, according to Western officials.At least 60 percent of Russia’s ground troops, half of its air force, and a significant proportion of its special forces will take part in an invasion on a massive scale, with a Kremlin-backed regime installed if successful in occupying the capital city, they claimed.The US State Department has announced that it is relocating its embassy from Kiev to Lviv, in western Ukraine.It comes as Boris Johnson and Joe Biden warned Russia faces a “protracted crisis” if Ukraine is invaded...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
POLITICS
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country. Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy