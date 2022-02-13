ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Deal With the Unknown in the First Tailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele has unveiled the first look at his upcoming sci-fi thriller, Nope. The trailer aired ahead of Super Bowl LVI Sunday and kicked off with narration from one of the film's stars, Keke Palmer. Palmer plays Jill Haywood, who owns Haywood Ranch, home of Hollywood's only black-owned horse...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino to Star in 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical

Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino have been brought on board the cast of Blitz Bazawule's forthcoming The Color Purple movie, adapted from the Broadway musical. Brooks has been tapped to play Sofia, a role that she played on Broadway during the 2015 revival production, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Barrino, meanwhile, will be reprising the role of Celie, which he first portrayed in her Broadway debut in 2007.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Universal teases the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, ‘Nope’

The teaser-trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele‘s latest thriller, Nope, notes a new Universal Pictures tease. And since Peele has proven to be a master of suspense, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the new project, and instead shows memorably creepy snippets from 2017’s Get Out and its hit follow-up, 2019’s Us.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Keke Palmer
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Trailer Sunday

The first footage from “Get Out” and “Us” director Jordan Peele’s third film “Nope” has arrived in a brief teaser video. The clip indicates the film’s first trailer will arrive this weekend, the trailer airing as part of Super Bowl Sunday on February 13th.
MOVIES
FanSided

Jordan Peele Nope first look at Steven Yeun in the upcoming film

Steven Yeun will always be known in The Walking Dead world as a pizza delivery guy turned zpoc leader Glenn Rhee. Since he departed from the series, Yeun has done other amazing projects. He made history with his Oscar nomination in 2021 for his lead role in “Minari” by being the first Asian American to be nominated in the Lead Actor Category!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Sci Fi#American#Euphoria
Connecticut Post

Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22. After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Jordan Peele's Latest Project 'Nope' Drops Its First Teaser

After an exceptional directorial debut with Get Out and his subsequent success with Us, actor-turned-director Jordan Peele is now working on his third project, titled Nope. The new film sees Peele team up with Universal Pictures once again, and its style will very much reflect his previous work, offering horror elements with social commentary. While he hasn’t revealed much about exactly what the plot of the movie will entail, a poster for the upcoming title spotlights a looming cloud in a dark and ominous sky over a small town, and the teaser itself showcases actors Steven Yuen, Daniel Kaluuya, and Keke Palmer all looking upwards with horrified expressions.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Keke Palmer Gets Revenge on Slave Owners — in 1973 — in Powerful First Trailer for Thriller Alice

Keke Palmer is discovering her inner power. The actress stars in a new trailer for Alice, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month, about an enslaved woman who escapes a plantation to learn that it is actually 1973. A political activist, played by Common, helps empower Alice to understand Black liberation and unlearn the lies she's been told.
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Tantalizing first trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope leaves us eager for more

Today is Super Bowl Sunday, when Hollywood traditionally drops trailers for upcoming high-profile films and TV series. This year, the marketing frenzy kicks off with the first trailer for Jordan Peele's forthcoming horror feature, Nope, which dropped unexpectedly at 3 am EST today. We at Ars Technica are totally on board for this film.
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

‘Nope’ Trailer: Keke Palmer Gets Swept Away – Literally – In Terrifying First Look

The title for Jordan Peele’s latest film may be ‘Nope,’ but we’re saying ‘yep’ to this movie! The epic first trailer was released on Super Bowl Sunday. Nope takes place out at the Haywood Ranch. Things begin to go haywire when all the electricity goes out at the farmhouse Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya’s characters are staying in. Daniel’s horse runs off as bad energy descends upon them.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

NOPE: First Shots from Jordan Peele's Upcoming Feature

.. and a promise of a trailer, presumably during the Superbowl? I don't know, I don't watch sports. The cryptic email announcement just said the below. And damn them for making us wait until summer to see the film. But there's a few shots in this teaser, and we'll know more this weekend. Nope will be released this summer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy