Kurt Zouma’s younger brother, 23-year-old Yoan, has been suspended by his club Dagenham and Redbridge.Yoan, also a centre-back like his Premier League sibling, has played six times in the National League for the club he joined in December, having been without a side since the summer.The duo were filmed hitting and dropping a cat in a video, with the pets since taken into care by the RSPCA, who are investigating the incident.Kurt has been fined £250,000 by his club West Ham and dropped by his kit supplier Adidas, and now Yoan has been suspended by his own team.A short statement...

