Mark Rylance stars in Graham Moore’s handsome period crime drama debut. Beautifully designed, carefully measured and expertly cut, The Outfit is a handsome debut from director Graham Moore (an Oscar winner for his The Imitation Game screenplay), anchored by Mark Rylance as a master tailor — or “cutter” — who becomes entangled with the mob in 1950s Chicago. A clever puzzle of a narrative with its interlocking plot pieces, and set entirely inside a couple of shadowy rooms, Moore’s debut is a chamber piece with an impressive Rylance joined by less than a handful of other actors including Simon Russell Beale. It might initially look like an adaptation of a stage play, or even a Covid-19 production of convenience, but slots in well as sophisticated adult fare which would also suit a prestige streamer after it opens in the US in March and the UK in April following its gala premiere in Berlin.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO