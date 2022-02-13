ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both Sides of the Blade – first-look review

By @thethirdhan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon play a couple whose relationship is tested by the arrival of an old friend in Claire Denis’ latest. After the high-concept lyricism of her English-language sci-fi epic High life, French writer/director Claire Denis opts for something a little more grounded in her latest, a drama shot...

IndieWire

‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento’s Spiky Little Giallo Isn’t Exactly a Return to Form

Ten years after turning in a vampire film that was lifeless in all the wrong ways and only seven months after making an improbable comeback as an actor for Gaspar Noé, Dario Argento has returned behind the camera, returned to the genre that made him famous, and returned to the Berlin International Film Festival with “Dark Glasses,” . If it falls ever-so-short, you’ve got to give it points for trying. Shot after the 81-year-old filmmaker finished his work on “Vortex,” Argento’s latest directorial outing feels, in some small way, like a response to his rather somber acting debut. If Argento the...
lwlies.com

Flux Gourmet – first-look review

Peter Strickland serves up a helping of culinary chaos in his suitably strange fifth feature film. At a secluded manor house, an avant-garde sonic catering collective begin a new residency at the behest of prim benefactor Jan Stevens (Gwendoline Christie). This unconventional art form involves turning the sounds of food and cooking into performance via microphones and synthesisers.
lwlies.com

Jordan Peele puts evil in the air with the first trailer for Nope

Acareer comedian before going full-time filmmaker, Jordan Peele knows the importance of holding your audience. His two films reel viewers in with a hook and then keep them engaged with a twist: a visit to meet your psycho white in-laws turns out to be a grotesque ritual involving hypnosis and body-swapping, and an attack from doppelgängers is revealed to be the first phase of a revolution by an American shadow-population.
lwlies.com

Alex Garland pivots into outright horror with the first trailer for Men

If you’re Jessie Buckley, you’re having a pretty good week. Just yesterday, you received your first Oscar nomination for your work on The Lost Daughter, meaning that everyone is now legally obligated to say “Academy Award nominee” before your name for the rest of your life. Then comes today, as a new trailer positions you at the vanguard of this year’s slate of indie film releases.
Vincent Lindon
Claire Denis
Juliette Binoche
lwlies.com

The Passengers of the Night – first-look review

This aimless and thin family portrait set in ’80s Paris is boosted by an affecting turn from Charlotte Gainsbourg. This meandering and largely inconsequential family drama from filmmaker Mikhaël Hers opens on the 1981 election of François Mitterand in France, a victory which, in Paris at least, has sparked throngs of revellers who clearly see him as an usher for necessary change. This ripe political backdrop ends up being a red herring, as the close-knit family presented in the film don’t discuss or interact with anything which might display their struggles as emblematic of society at large.
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
CNET

HBO Max: 16 of the best movies to watch

January brings new movies to watch. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as its handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection. What's new this...
Collider

'Firestarter' Trailer Reveals a Fiery New Stephen King Adaptation Starring Zac Efron

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
