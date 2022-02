INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl:. The Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime of Super Bowl 56. Matthew Stafford has thrown for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He may be without one of his top targets in the second half with Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to return after hurting his left leg with 3:50 left in the second quarter. That’s the same knee Beckham tore his ACL in during the 2020 season. The wide receiver went to the locker room, and he has two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO