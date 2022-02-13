Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Super Bowl LVI is underway, with only a few days left to cast your best bets, and possibly some Bengals and Rams player props. The game is set to kick off on Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30 PM EST at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams are the second team in history to host and play in the Super Bowl as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are seeking their first-ever franchise Super Bowl title. The matchup will be electric as we look at the competition between two of the best receivers in the league, Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase. Both teams have had difficulties in guarding top receivers, so this is a game where both players have the position to shine.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO