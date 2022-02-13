ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Courier News
 1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl:....

www.couriernews.com

SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
wpsdlocal6.com

Kupp's late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp's 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season _ and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Player Props (2/13/22)

Super Bowl LVI is underway, with only a few days left to cast your best bets, and possibly some Bengals and Rams player props. The game is set to kick off on Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30 PM EST at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams are the second team in history to host and play in the Super Bowl as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are seeking their first-ever franchise Super Bowl title. The matchup will be electric as we look at the competition between two of the best receivers in the league, Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase. Both teams have had difficulties in guarding top receivers, so this is a game where both players have the position to shine.
Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams
firstsportz.com

“Is Cooper Kupp clairvoyant?” – The star WR knew he would win a Super Bowl MVP after Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots

Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions! They entered the game as the favorites to win and stayed on the path as the Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals had the upper hand over the Los Angeles as they were leading in the game. But Matthew Stafford came in clutch along with his favorite receiver, Cooper Kupp, as they both led the Rams to a fourth quarter touchdown that pretty much guaranteed their victory.
KDWN

Rams take Super Bowl LVI at home, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl:. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.
lineups.com

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, and Predictions (2/13/22)

The Super Bowl has finally arrived, and we have you covered with Rams Vs. Bengals betting odds, picks, and predictions. There are tons of exciting betting markets to break down, and in this article, I’ll give a detailed analysis of each team’s strengths and weaknesses and how they will affect the game’s result. Both of these teams have exciting stories worth celebrating.
FanSided

Cooper Kupp shines bright; Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The All-In approach pays off for the Los Angeles Rams with a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Forget the high school pep rally, SoFi Stadium is a better place to celebrate, and it doesn’t disappoint as the Los Angeles Rams stand alone atop the NFL. A 23-20 victory over...
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
