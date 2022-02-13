ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack

By Asher Notheis, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 1 day ago

As the Bengals and Rams get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, another football team is playing defense against a ransomware attack. The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Sunday morning that they had fallen victim to a ransomware attack that encrypted files on their corporate IT network. The...

gazette.com

NFL

