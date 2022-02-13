San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack

Police in Inglewood, California, have arrested a suspect in the beating of a San Francisco 49ers fan outside SoFi Stadium last week, the department announced Friday. The suspect’s name was not available as of Friday afternoon, but authorities said he was responsible for the beating of Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan from Oakland who was thrown to the ground following a small fight with a man in a Los Angeles Rams jersey. Luna was transported to a Los Angeles hospital where he remained in a medically induced coma and in critical condition, according to the Mercury News. Police weren’t notified until hours after Luna was placed in the coma, preventing authorities from questioning him, but security footage appeared to show Luna initiating the first push.

