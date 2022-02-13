ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola Highlights Key Improvement Area for Riyad Mahrez Following Norwich Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 1 day ago
Riyad Mahrez produced another impressive display for the Premier League champions as league leaders made it three wins on the spin with a convincing victory over Norwich City and extended their unbeaten run to 15 league outings.

The 30-year-old is having an extremely productive season, with 16 goals and six assists in 26 games already to his name across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

Despite not always being an automatic starter for the Sky Blues, the in-form winger has stepped up to the plate whenever called upon, and it is safe to say that his exploits have gone quite under the radar in the current campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports following his side’s 4-0 thumping of Norwich City on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had an interesting take on Riyad Mahrez’s current vein of form.

An exceptional player but I want more, for Riyad (Mahrez) I want more. How clever he is, assists, a goalscorer, his mentality - he is exceptional," the Catalan said.

"But at the same time, he (Mahrez) is sometimes weak in the duels. We know each other for a long time, he knows the intentions (of what) we say to him are always in a positive way."

The Spanish tactician’s desire for more from one of his side’s standout performers is an insight into what makes one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game.

Despite the fact that Mahrez has been Manchester City's top goalscorer this season, there are areas Guardiola has spotted where he would like to see a slight improvement from the Algerian because he realizes the heights the magisterial winger can reach.

Ultimately, a seasoned winner like Riyad Mahrez is likely to take the advice on board as he understands the privilege of learning from one of the best coaches to ever grace the game.

