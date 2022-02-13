Ashley Roberts is more connected to her body than ever

The sweet and innocent ‘Hannah Montana’ is no longer innocent. Now a new controversy has emerged after Miley Cyrus was clicked in a compromising position with her assistant. It seems that Miley is looking for controversies, or rather we can say controversies are looking for Miley. The leaked photos showed Miley lying on a sofa while her assistant is pulling her bra with her hands and kissing her breast(so it seems). Another shot reveals Miley with a group of naked men posing while she is lifting her shirt to her chest. However, the word ‘controversy’ is not new for Miley Cyrus. Earlier, she has been reportedly caught smoking Salvia from a bong.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO