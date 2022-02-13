ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art in the Anthropocene: A look at Anna Lussier’s ‘Ecology in Dystopia’

By Regan Collins
Campus Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Anna Lussier, in her new Sage Art Center exhibit “Ecology in Dystopia,” was able to combine her passion for art and environmental justice in a thoughtful visual manner. Her eight pieces primarily examine human growth within the boundaries of confined space. Through a variety of mediums...

