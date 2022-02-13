ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here’s the NBC News Now Promo Set to Air During 1st Quarter of Super Bowl 56

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN+ isn’t the only streaming news product making headlines these days. NBC News has been equally, if not more aggressive in promoting its free, ad-supported streaming product NBC News Now. The streaming news platform is...

www.adweek.com

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Llamas
Person
Hallie Jackson
Deadline

How To Watch The Super Bowl Online And On TV

Super Bow LVI pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams’ home field. The game will air live on NBC as well as for the first time on the Peacock streaming service and Spanish-language network Telemundo. Peacock’s Super Bowl coverage will be available on the premium tier ($4.99 per month). NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the game on desktops, mobile, tablets and connected TVs. NFL GamePass also is broadcasting the game for subscribers. On radio, Westwood One will have the game with Kevin...
NFL
CNET

How to watch the Super Bowl today: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday, 2022 edition. The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI will be played today, Feb. 13 at the massive, ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year's NFL title game will feature the NFC-champion Rams against the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule calls for a start time of 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) live on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
Boston

A running list of 2022 Super Bowl commercials

Watch all the best ads and teasers before, during, or after the big game — including spots for Sam Adams, Doritos, Bud Light, and more. Ahead of Super Bowl 56, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, advertisers have been releasing a steady torrent of 2022 Super Bowl commercials. While the tone of the ads varies widely, the prevailing trends so far include ’90s nostalgia, celebrity-heavy cameos, and an emphasis on humor over more serious fare.
NFL
DFW Community News

Super Bowl LVI Commercials Take Lighter Approach

You don’t have to be a football fan to love the Super Bowl. As usual, the broadcast of Super Bowl LVI (on NBC 5) will be jam-packed with ads. According to an NBC executive this fall, NBC was selling 2022 Super Bowl ads for record deals, closing at $6.5 million per 30-second commercial. This is an increase from the $5.5 million asked for in 2021.
NFL
AdWeek

Disney Picks New York's Pier 36 for In-Person Upfront After Lincoln Center Exit

Three-and-a-half months after Disney first announced plans to depart its longtime upfront week home, Lincoln Center, the company has settled on its new venue for the first in-person upfront week since 2019. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable...
ECONOMY
Android Central

Super Bowl Roku: how to watch Rams vs Bengals on NBC for free

Watching the Super Bowl on Roku gives you so many options to catch the big game tonight and you could be all set up in just a few minutes. Be it on a smart TV with the Roku suite built-in, or on one of the best Roku devices, you'll have excellent coverage to watch Rams vs Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on NBC - for FREE from some services too. We'll help you get involved if you're outside of the US as well. A quick reminder, the Super Bowl kick-off is set for 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, 11:30pm GMT tonight.
NFL
SheKnows

How To Watch Super Bowl LVI: Where to Stream The Game & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s that time of year again: the Super Bowl is upon us. We’ve been craving some return to normalcy, and this sporting event feels like the ticket. We’re sure you’ve been prepping for this day by stocking up on the best game-day snacks and recipes, cleaning and decorating your entertainment space, and inviting friends to (safely) watch the game in one spot. But here’s the thing — if you don’t have cable, how are you going to watch one of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NBC unveils new scorebug for Super Bowl

NBC hosted the television broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday for the first time since 2018, and the network unveiled a new scorebug for the event. The scorebug for Super Bowl LVI did not look familiar to those who are used to watching “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. You can see it below:
NFL
Variety

Larry David Doesn’t Like Much, But He Loved This Super Bowl Cryptocurrency Ad

Click here to read the full article. Pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty….surprising. FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, did its best to stand out in its first time advertising at the Super Bowl by tapping an actor who has never appeared in commercials before: Larry David. David, best known for his contrarian, curmudgeonly humor, took to the Super Bowl stage for FTX in a minute-long commercial that showed him turning down some of history’s best ideas, era by era. In various historical mini-dramas, David dismisses the wheel, the fork, the toilet, the electric light bulb, the Walkman and even the notion of American independence (because “even...
NFL
SPY

Find Out How To Watch Super Bowl LVI for Free Without Cable – Start Streaming Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How To Watch the Super Bowl for Free Online How To Watch the Super Bowl Online in 2022 Who’s Playing in Super Bowl LVI? Which Network Is Broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2022? Where To Buy Super Bowl LVI Merch Who Is Performing at This Year’s Half-Time Show? Which Commercials Will Stream at This Year’s Super Bowl? What’s This Year’s Big Post-Super Bowl Ticket? The biggest day in American sports is finally here. Yep, we’re talking about the Super Bowl, aka the world championship of football....
NFL
defpen

TV Timeout: Here Are All Of The Commercials You Can Expect To See During Super Bowl LVI

Years ago, the Super Bowl was simply the biggest pro football game around. Over time, it evolved into the biggest media event in American society. How did that happen? Decade after decade, the NFL added a halftime show, sponsored parties, invite major corporate players and enlisted heavy hitters to perform the National Anthem. Above all else, the NFL has managed to position the Super Bowl as the biggest event in television advertisement. As a result, brands ranging from Apple to General Motors have gone all out to develop their best ad campaigns and set the tone for the remainder of the quarter. This year, things are no different. Verizon has worked with Jim Carrey to bring back his classic character from The Cable Guy and Cheetos has worked with Megan Thee Stallion to create a new track and music video. Throughout the night, there will be a number of commercials that may catch your eye. To keep up, check out our running list of commercials that are expected to air during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

