Here’s the NBC News Now Promo Set to Air During 1st Quarter of Super Bowl 56

Years ago, the Super Bowl was simply the biggest pro football game around. Over time, it evolved into the biggest media event in American society. How did that happen? Decade after decade, the NFL added a halftime show, sponsored parties, invite major corporate players and enlisted heavy hitters to perform the National Anthem. Above all else, the NFL has managed to position the Super Bowl as the biggest event in television advertisement. As a result, brands ranging from Apple to General Motors have gone all out to develop their best ad campaigns and set the tone for the remainder of the quarter. This year, things are no different. Verizon has worked with Jim Carrey to bring back his classic character from The Cable Guy and Cheetos has worked with Megan Thee Stallion to create a new track and music video. Throughout the night, there will be a number of commercials that may catch your eye. To keep up, check out our running list of commercials that are expected to air during Super Bowl LVI.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO