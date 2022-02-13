ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Forger’: Berlin Review

By Lee Marshall
Screendaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Hofmann leads an engaging drama based on Holocaust memoir set in wartime Berlin. Dir/scr: Maggie Peren. Germany/Luxembourg. 2022. 117 mins. There are several documented cases of Jews who survived the Holocaust by hiding in plain sight in Germany, often by adopting an assumed ‘Aryan’ identity. One of the best-known is...

www.screendaily.com

Screendaily

Discovering new Japanese films and talent at the Berlinale

The Berlinale has long provided a high-profile platform to discover exciting new Japanese films and filmmakers. At last year’s edition, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy was selected for the main competition and won the Silver Bear grand jury prize. Young Naoko Ogigami made her feature debut with Yoshino’s Barbershop in 2004 in the Berlinale’s Generation section where received a special mention during that year’s awards. She later became a regular at the festival, winning further accolades with Glasses in 2008 and Close-Knit in 2017.
First Showing

First Trailer for German Thriller 'The Forger' Premiering at Berlinale

"Don't go looking at anybody but me." A festival promo trailer has been revealed for this German film The Forger, premiering at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival in just a few weeks playing in the Special Gala section. Based on a true story, German filmmaker Maggie Peren's new film centers on 21-year-old Cioma Schönhaus, a Jewish person living in Berlin in the 1940s. His very existence is threatened by the Nazis, but he won't let anyone take away his zest for life, especially not the Nazis. So he decides to "hide in plain sight" using the identity of a marine officer he creates, throwing himself into the city's nightlife. By day he makes fake IDs to save the lives of others, but it gets riskier and riskier. The filmmaker says this is "the story of a person who rebels against stigmatization. The regime of terror is present, but we do not offer the Nazis a platform. We see them through Cioma's eyes as we see everything through his eyes." That is a much better pitch for this than the official synopsis. This stars Louis Hofmann (from "Dark)" as Cioma, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler, Nina Gummich, Marc Limpach, André Jung, & Yotam Ishay. Hopefully it should be good.
Screendaily

11 films by Catalan talents to look out for in 2022

The strong presence of films by Catalonia-based talent at the Berlinale this year marks the beginning of a stellar 2022 for Catalan films. For the first time, two Catalan films are screening in Competition: Carla Simon’s Alcarras and Isaki Lacuesta’s One Year, One Night. Dane Komljen’s Afterwater plays Forum and Gerard Ortin’s Agrilogistics has been selected for Berlinale Shorts.
Screendaily

France talks to TrustNordisk for ‘Speak No Evil’ (exclusive)

Hot off its buzzy world premiere at Sundance, TrustNordisk has sold Christian Tafdrup’s psychological horror film Speak No Evil to Didier Costet’s Swift Production for France. Ahead of Sundance, the film sold to Shudder for North America, the UK and Ireland. It has also sold to Australia and...
Screendaily

Berlin 2022: Spain hot projects

Spanish films make their Berlinale comeback, while the market features buzzy new projects from first-timers and veteran filmmakers. Spanish productions make a strong Berlinale comeback this year, with two films in the main Competition: Alcarras, the second feature by Carla Simon who attracted international attention at Berlin 2017 for her acclaimed debut Summer 1993, which won the first feature prize, and One Year, One Night, a Spain-France co-production directed by Isaki Lacuesta. Lullaby, by first-time feature director Alauda Ruiz de Azua, is screening in Panorama, and there is a diverse slate of up‑and-coming and veteran filmmakers with new productions at the EFM to tempt buyers and the festival circuit.
Screendaily

REinvent’s ‘Margrete’ travels to UK, France, Italy, Russia (exclusive)

REinvent International Sales has closed four new deals for historical epic biopic Margrete – Queen Of The North for the UK (Signature), France (Swift Productions), Italy (Koch Films) and Russia (Paradise Film Distribution Company). This follows on previously announced deals for the US (Samuel Goldwyn) and Germany (Splendid Film)....
Screendaily

UK’s Protagonist Pictures closes key deals on Phyllis Nagy’s ‘Call Jane’

UK sales agent Protagonist Pictures has closed several deals on Sundance premiere and Berlin competition title Call Jane, the directorial debut of Phyllis Nagy. Territories sold on the feature include DCM for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Mis.Label for Scandinavia, Eagle for Italy, Shaw for Singapore and Empire for South Africa.
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: François Ozon’s Peter von Kant is a Slavish Fassbinder Reimagining

From the sure evidence of his filmography—and, yes, his legendarily turbulent private life—Rainer Werner Fassbinder should be quite tickled by the thought of another, younger filmmaker deifying him in their own work. Fassbinder’s is the cinema of the submissive power dynamic, and François Ozon, no slouch either, has come to play servant to the master. What’s more elusive in Peter von Kant, his slavish reimagining of The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, is what’s gained from this entangling designed to be mutually fulfilling for both parties.
Screendaily

Russia’s Riverlet Films seals deals on action thriller ‘Once In The Desert’ (exclusive)

New Russian sales agent Riverlet Films has closed several deals on its EFM title, Once In The Desert, directed by Andrey Kravchuk. The action thriller has gone to Kinovista ( France and French-speaking territories), Tiberius ( Germany), New Select (Japan), Premiere TV distribution (Netherlands), Creative Century Entertainment (Taiwan) and Scene & Sound (South Korea).
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Studio Break-In Disrupts European Film Market Online Sessions

Looks like Berlin is becoming the new Cannes. But not in a good way. On Thursday night, thieves broke in and stole key equipment from the studio where the European Film Market was recording the online sessions for its 2022 virtual events. The brazen break-in brings to mind similar robberies in Cannes, where smash-and-grab gangs target the rich and famous who visit the Mediterranean town during the annual film festival and market.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems': Film Review | Berlin 2022'Nothing Lasts Forever': Film Review | Berlin 2022 Thursday’s...
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: Bertrand Bonello’s Coma is an Eclectic, Esoteric Lockdown Study

A contemporary cliché that weakly attempts to diagnose what ails us in modern life is the idea of being addled by technology––of our minds and attention spans swamped by screens, content, scrolling. But as the pandemic hit this notion gained a new relevance: it’s not that the virtual realm of content and media was luring us away from our reality––faced with an indefinite lockdown, it had finally become our sole one. Even though this can be poorly rendered by some, it’s the more sensitive and aware artists, such as Bertrand Bonello with his new feature Coma, that remind of the urgency to confront it.
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: Dario Argento Returns with Bizarre, Bloody Dark Glasses

As you watch Dark Glasses, Dario Argento’s first film in a decade, it’s nice to think back on his recent performance as the aging film critic in Gaspar Noé’s Vortex—a man who wistfully quoted Edgar Allen Poe’s theories on dreams as he wandered through an apartment covered with canonical posters and movie detritus—only to look back up and see the blind protagonist of his latest film, and the young Chinese boy who has become her valet, attacked by a pack of unruly river snakes. Yes, Dario Argento’s first film in ten years is pretty fun, for a while—and no, not near his best.
Variety

Ursula Meier’s Berlin Contender ‘The Line,’ Tarik Saleh’s ‘Boy from Heaven’ Sell Widely for Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Memento International has closed major sales on Ursula Meier’s Berlin contender “The Line,” and “Boy from Heaven” by Tarik Saleh, the Swedish-Egyptian helmer of “The Nile Hilton Incident.” A religious and political thriller, “Boy From Heaven” is set in Cairo at a Koranic school following the collapse of a grand imam which marks the start of a ruthless battle for influence. The movie is headlined by Tawfeek Barhom and Fares Fares, who previously starred in “The Nile Hilton Incident.” Saleh’s Stockholm-based outfit Atmo is producing the movie with Memento. Memento International has sold the film to...
wibqam.com

Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night

BERLIN (Reuters) – Paris in the small hours and even the party-goers are asleep. The city is quiet apart from the whisperings of all-night radio phone-ins, forging the insomniacs, the lovelorn and the lost into a fleeting community. Mikhael Hers’s “The Passengers of the Night”, which premieres at the...
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then is a Well-Mannered Tale of Longing

In Before, Now & Then the social and political upheavals of 1960s Indonesia provide a hardened backbone to what is otherwise a tale of longing and simmering romance. It’s the fifth work by Kamila Andini, an Indonesian filmmaker whose dreamy 2017 film Seen and Unseen became a festival darling, screening in Berlin and Toronto that year to acclaim. Before, Now & Then sees her return to the German capital––premiering in competition this week, a sharp ascendency––with her most ambitious film yet. Drawing a number of deeply felt performances from her cast, it is an aching period piece, if frankly staid, that comes complete with many of the genre’s most reliable tropes: sharp intakes of breath; glances stolen through laced curtains; and love, as ever, in opprobrium.
Deadline

Berlin Review: Isaki Lacuesta’s ‘One Year, One Night’

A couple struggles to process the aftermath of the Bataclan terrorist attack in One Year, One Night (Un Ano, Una Noche), an affecting Berlin Film Festival competition title from Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta (Between Two Waters). Inspired by a book from Ramón González entitled Peace, Love and Death Metal, it’s based on recollections from real survivors of the 2015 attack in Paris, and the level of detail is compelling. We first meet Frenchwoman Céline (Noémie Merlant) and her Spanish boyfriend Ramón (Nahuel Pérez) when they are wrapped in a foil recovery blanket, wandering dazed through the Paris streets and locking eyes with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Louis Hofmann on WWII Drama ‘The Forger’: “I Just Fell in love With This Character”

Louis Hofmann has had an unusual route to stardom. The German actor got his first big break, aged 13, playing an American icon: Tom Sawyer in Hermine Huntgeburth’s 2011 German-language adaptation of the Mark Twain classic The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. In 2015, he won a Bodil Award, Denmark’s top cinema honor, for his empathic performance in Martin Zandvliet’s Oscar-nominated Land of Mine, as a German prisoner of war forced to clear land mines along the Danish coast. But fans worldwide know Hofmann, 24, as Jonas Kahnwald, the central character in Dark, Netflix’s phenomenally popular — and notoriously cryptic — sci-fi...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Robe of Gems’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

After serving as an editor for Mexican auteurs like Carlos Reygadas (Silent Light, Post Tenebras Lux) and Amat Escalante (Heli), Natalia López Gallardo takes a turn behind the camera with Robe of Gems, a film that bears the imprint of the directors she’s collaborated with while searching rather nebulously for its own distinct voice. Exquisitely photographed by Adrián Durazo, also making his solo feature debut (he was co-credited on Reygadas’ Our Time), the movie attempts to strike a balance between elliptical art house drama and gritty narcocorrido, with a fragmented narrative set against a backdrop of kidnappings and murders that are...
Screendaily

‘Northern Skies Over Empty Space’: Berlin Review

Alejandra Marquez Abella’s third feature is a powerful blend of class drama and classic Western, set on a Mexican ranch. Dir: Alejandra Marquez Abella. Mexico. 2022. 116 minutes. A premonition of end times hangs like a storm cloud over Don Reynaldo’s ranch, the sole location of Alejandra Marquez Abella’s...
