‘The Forger’: Berlin Review

"Don't go looking at anybody but me." A festival promo trailer has been revealed for this German film The Forger, premiering at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival in just a few weeks playing in the Special Gala section. Based on a true story, German filmmaker Maggie Peren's new film centers on 21-year-old Cioma Schönhaus, a Jewish person living in Berlin in the 1940s. His very existence is threatened by the Nazis, but he won't let anyone take away his zest for life, especially not the Nazis. So he decides to "hide in plain sight" using the identity of a marine officer he creates, throwing himself into the city's nightlife. By day he makes fake IDs to save the lives of others, but it gets riskier and riskier. The filmmaker says this is "the story of a person who rebels against stigmatization. The regime of terror is present, but we do not offer the Nazis a platform. We see them through Cioma's eyes as we see everything through his eyes." That is a much better pitch for this than the official synopsis. This stars Louis Hofmann (from "Dark)" as Cioma, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler, Nina Gummich, Marc Limpach, André Jung, & Yotam Ishay. Hopefully it should be good.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO