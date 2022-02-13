ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

By Associated Press
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind-reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency — and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like "Austin Powers" and "The Cable Guy." The Los Angeles...

Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all the big ads from Sunday's big game

Sure, the Super Bowl is all fine and dandy. But viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end tune in just to watch the commercials. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales spots, some of the most famous commercials of all time have aired during the big game.
Lindsay Lohan Is the Best Sport After Poking Fun at Her Dramatic Past in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Watch: BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities. Lindsay Lohan is back on our TV screens—and as expected, she's running things. In between the supply of hilarious and head-spinning commercials during the 2022 Super Bowl, the 35-year-old actress locked fans in everywhere for exactly 30 seconds when she appeared in an ad for Planet Fitness—which just so happened to poke a tiny bit of fun at her former self.
Super Bowl ads heavy on nostalgia and star-power

On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
Colin Kaepernick billboards ask Super Bowl fans to challenge police budgets

LOS ANGELES — Think Super Bowl advertising, and outrageously expensive TV commercials come to mind. But a series of billboards debuting around Los Angeles Friday is likely to draw some eyeballs. Former NFL quarterback and current civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick will be starring in a series of billboards...
Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL Super Bowl halftime show was a master class in gaslighting

The Super Bowl's halftime show Sunday was everything the NFL could have wished for. The mini-concert was an undeniable smash hit, featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing their classics together, 50 Cent rapping upside-down like it was 2003, along with Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and even Anderson .Paak on the drums.
Twitter Is Questioning the Super Bowl's Focus on Black Performers This Year Amid Racism Lawsuit

On Feb. 1, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants alleging discrimination in both his interviews and his firing earlier this year. The class action complaint references the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other civil rights leaders before decrying the racially discriminative practices he alleges occur within the NFL, including but not limited to his own treatment. Just a few weeks later, at Super Bowl LVI, the show opens with an elite slate of Black performers: gospel duo Mary Mary singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known by...
