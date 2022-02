The reason Liverpool and Manchester City are where they are is because they are their manager’s teams. Over years, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were allowed to carefully remove players they had little use for while bringing in players that the team could be built around. It was not a quick process, but Liverpool is very much in Klopp’s image just as City is very much in Guardiola’s. Chelsea, meanwhile, has rarely had that same circumstance.

