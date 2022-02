Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers will hope his Leicester City side can find a return to winning ways, when they take on Champions League hopefuls West Ham United on Sunday.The Foxes have suffered back-to-back defeats after a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in midweek, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table.It’s just one win in five in the top flight now for Leicester, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, leading to harsh words from the manager toward some of his players.West Ham beat Watford during the week but the headlines surrounding the Hammers have been...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO