ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US ‘actively working’ for release of American held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Sullivan says

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US is “actively working” for the release of an American citizen who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan in early December, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday. “This individual went to Afghanistan after the US drawdown had been completed,” Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Declassified Afghanistan reports back U.S. commanders who said Biden team was indecisive during crisis

WASHINGTON - Declassified U.S. military analyses of the calamitous exit from Afghanistan detail repeated instances of friction between American troops and diplomats before and during the evacuation, concluding that indecisiveness among Biden administration officials in Washington and initial reluctance to shutter the embassy in Kabul sowed chaos and put the overall mission at “increased risk.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden administration responsible for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon report reveals

An after-action report of the final withdrawal of US forces and civilians from Kabul faulted the Biden administration for the chaos that unfolded in the final days of the occupation of Afghanistan.In the declassified report, published by The Washington Post on Saturday evening, officials at the Pentagon said specific decisions – or lack thereof – contributed to the problems faced by US forces, who were tasked with securing and holding Hamid Karzai international airport as greater Kabul fell to the Taliban.At particular fault for delays in the evacuation process was the number of US State Department officials still in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Peter Bergen
Person
Lester Holt
Bay News 9

Biden rejects Army investigative report on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he rejects the findings of an Army investigative report detailing top commanders’ testimony that senior State and White House officials were caught unprepared and resisted the need for an evacuation out of Afghanistan last summer, leading to what they say was a more dangerous and traumatic withdrawal for the U.S. military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#United States#American#Cnn#Westerners#British#The Washington Post#White House#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy