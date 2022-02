"Led Zeppelin didn't write tunes everybody liked," Wayne Campbell once mused to his best friend, Garth Algar. "They left that to the Bee Gees." And in comedic terms, Wayne's World's Bee Gees moments — those larger-than-life, people-pleasing scenes — are pretty obvious: Wayne and Garth singing (and head-banging) along to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," the duo telling Alice Cooper they're "not worthy" of being in his presence, Wayne testing out a Fender Stratocaster before a guitar shop employee details their strict "No Stairway" policy. (In actuality, the riff he plays sounds zero percent like that rock epic, but let's not split hairs.)

