ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split

By Celebretainment
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Gallagher "went off the rails" after Oasis split up. The 'Roll With It' rockers abruptly split in 2009 after the 49-year-old rocker had an argument with his elder brother and bandmate just before they were due to perform a gig in France and Liam admits that he found it tough...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Valley Times

'Everything's Electric': Liam Gallagher releases new single co-written by Dave Grohl

Liam Gallagher has released 'Everything's Electric', co-written by Dave Grohl. The former Oasis frontman is back with his first new solo release since the standalone track 'All You're Dreaming Of' in December 2020, the lead single from his eagerly-awaited third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'. The 'Bold' rocker recruited the...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new track

Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser clip of his new song ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The new single is from his upcoming third solo record, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release on May 27th, 2022. While Liam dropped a snippet of the new track today, ‘Everything’s Electric’ will be officially released tonight on streaming platforms, and is set for a live debut a The BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.
MUSIC
Black Hills Pioneer

Liam Gallagher is a babysitting star

Liam Gallagher has been babysitting for Debbie Gwyther's family. The 49-year-old star - who got engaged to his partner in 2019 - admitted he was impressed with what he saw of new Disney animated blockbuster 'Encanto' after watching a bit of it with his future sister-in-law's children. Speaking to Zoe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NME

Liam Gallagher says “80 per cent” of his new album is “a bit peculiar”

Liam Gallagher discussed his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ in an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning. In the interview, Moyles described the singer’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ as “a great tune”, to which Gallagher replied: “It keeps the doors open to what’s next, know what I mean?”. ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.
MUSIC
nolangroupmedia.com

Liam Gallagher: 'The BRIT Awards need a bit of me' to represent rock music

Liam Gallagher thinks the BRIT Awards needs someone like him in the lineup. The former Oasis frontman will be playing at the prestigious ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 8 - alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele - and he's happy to be on the bill "representing" rock music.
MUSIC
Vulture

Oi You Bumbaclarts, Liam Gallagher Has a New Song Out

Morning Rastas, how we feeling? Former Oasis front man and current potato hurler Liam Gallagher has released the rollicking first track, “Everything’s Electric,” from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know. It’s not the Gen X “Magic Bus” tune that he teased a few months ago on social media. Rather, it features Dave Grohl as both a co-writer and drummer (it also, weirdly, has a very “Pretender”-era Foos guitar riff) with this marking the duo’s first collaboration after several decades of friendship. “I don’t hate you but I despise that feeling / There’s nothing left for me here you won’t know if you don’t go,” Gallagher snarls. “Superficial feelings it’s hard to take it easy / Underneath the red sun, everything’s electric!” As is this song.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Liam Gallagher
The Independent

Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2022? From Adele to Liam Gallagher, see the full list of live performances

Adele is among the artists booked to perform at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony.The annual music awards show is being hosted once again at the O2 Arena in London, on Tuesday 8 February. Adele announced she was performing at the Brits in a post to social media, in which she also revealed she would be interviewed on The Graham Norton Show this Friday (4 February).Other artists scheduled for Brits performances include Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Little Simz and Liam Gallagher. Doja Cat was booked but was forced to pull out after members of her team contracted Covid.Adele’s Brits...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Liam Gallagher announces huge outdoor Dublin show

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge outdoor solo show he’ll play in Dublin this summer. The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.
MUSIC
NME

Aitch has a message for Liam Gallagher

Appearing on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, Manchester rapper Aitch told NME of his plans to meet Liam Gallagher at the ceremony and talk him into a collaboration. Watch our full video interview above. : Aitch on the cover: “My debut will 100,000 per cent be a...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher is talking about an Oasis reunion again

Prepare for those Oasis reunion rumours to restart yet again as Liam Gallagher has insisted the band “should never have split up.”. Every year since Oasis sensationally broke up in 2009 has been plagued by hopefully whispers about the band getting back together again, despite Liam and brother Noel definitely not being on good terms.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#The Rails#Birds#Sunday Times
iheart.com

Now it's Noel Gallagher's turn to talk about Bowie. Watch here.

Two new David Bowie EPs will be released for Record Store Day on April 23rd as companions to his Brilliant Adventure box set and the Toy album. The Brilliant Adventure EP, which will be out on CD and as a 12-inch single, features four previously unreleased tracks the Outside era, including two live tracks performed by Bowie and pianist Mike Garson at a fundraiser for the New York Public Theater at the Shakespeare Festival in New York on September 18th, 1995.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Liam Gallagher & Dave Grohl, Metallica, Van Halen

Former-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for Gallagher's new single, “Everything’s Electric.” The track, which was co-written by Grohl and Gallagher, will appear on Gallagher's upcoming solo album, titled, C'mon You Know, which drops on May 27th.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview. Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy