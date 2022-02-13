ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow's Super Bowl outfit instantly earned legendary status

By Chris Roling
 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had hinted he had something huge planned for his Super Bowl outfit.

That man was not kidding.

Burrow hit the team buses, and then Sofi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams rocking a Heisenberg-styled hat with a tiger-striped suit that instantly went viral.

That’s probably not what anybody had expected when he suggested he had big plans, but the shocker of a look wasn’t too surprising from the guy who got a shoutout from The Rock for one of his recent looks.

It’ll be interesting to hear the backstory on this one — he only wore one of his recent outfits that went viral to help out a friend.

For now, we’ll just have to look at the top reactions.

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but it was his girlfriend who stole the show. Burrow has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, for some time now. During NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56, a camera operator found her sitting in between Burrow’s parents.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? 7 Facts to Know About Olivia Holzmacher

Come Sunday, all eyes will be on Joe Burrow as the 25-year-old makes his Super Bowl debut as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. And while millions will be rooting for the charismatic NFL player during the big game, there’s one fan who will no doubt be cheering him on louder than all the others: his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
Cam Newton
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

In fewer than 24 hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he and the Bengals have been on a surprising run in the playoffs.
NFL
thefocus.news

Here's where to buy Joe Burrow's Cartier glasses

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is an up-and-coming icon. Not just because of his star football skills that helped his team qualify for the 2022 Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. But because his fashion choices have caught attention on social media. In particular, the translucent Cartier sunglasses...
APPAREL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
Distractify

Who Are Joe Burrow's Parents? Meet the Athlete's Mom and Dad

If there's one person in football who has been making headlines more than anyone else as of late, it's Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals player is only 25 years old, but he has already made his presence in the NFL well-known. Now, he is preparing for his first Super Bowl appearance, and the pressure is truly on.
NFL
The Independent

Olivia Holzmacher wears special Bengals boots to cheer on boyfriend Joe Burrow at Super Bowl

Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings,...
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow's brother reveals surprising fact about infamous cigar celebration

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is synonymous with smoking cigars thanks to his now infamous celebration after Burrow led LSU to an undefeated national championship-winning season during the 2019-20 college football season. The video, taken by LSU videographer Matt Karin, saw Burrow sitting on the couch with his leg propped...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
