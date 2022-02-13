Joe Burrow's Super Bowl outfit instantly earned legendary status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had hinted he had something huge planned for his Super Bowl outfit.

That man was not kidding.

Burrow hit the team buses, and then Sofi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams rocking a Heisenberg-styled hat with a tiger-striped suit that instantly went viral.

That’s probably not what anybody had expected when he suggested he had big plans, but the shocker of a look wasn’t too surprising from the guy who got a shoutout from The Rock for one of his recent looks.

It’ll be interesting to hear the backstory on this one — he only wore one of his recent outfits that went viral to help out a friend.

For now, we’ll just have to look at the top reactions.