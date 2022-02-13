ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Mortensen: Carson Wentz will 'probably be traded or released'

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Dr1V_0eDSFcVx00

Though the offseason is just beginning, the biggest question surrounding the Indianapolis Colts will be what to do with quarterback Carson Wentz and the contract that is still owed to him.

While there is certainly a chance Wentz is back for the 2022 season, Chris Mortenson of ESPN said the Colts are looking for a way out and that he believes Wentz will be traded or released before March 18.

“Right now, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN’s ‘NFL Countdown,’ via NJ.com. “By March 18, he will probably be traded or released. Wentz has $50 million of his base salary is guaranteed. For Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

The date of March 18 is significant because it is the third day of the new league year. On that date, Wentz will trigger a fully guaranteed bonus of $6.3 million. The Colts are already on the books for the $15 million but if they trade or release Wentz before March 18, they would save $13.3 million against the salary cap.

Trading Wentz will be difficult. In order to do so, you have to find a suitor that is willing to take on his contract. It will also take some convincing considering the Colts were viewed as the perfect landing spot for Wentz last offseason.

We’ll see what happens when it comes to Wentz’s future but this narrative should heat up over the next month or so.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Just one year after the Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, his future in Indianapolis appears to be in serious jeopardy. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut Wentz by March 18. Should Wentz still be on the roster after that March date, the Colts...
NFL
FanSided

Darius Leonard demands respect after Colts were shutout at NFL Honors

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t win any major awards at the NFL Honors and Darius Leonard is fed up. Darius Leonard was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the NFL this season. Jonathan Taylor was not only one of the best offensive players this year, but he was one of the best players in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Colts make huge under-the-radar move to shore up defense

The Indianapolis Colts are doing a lot to solidify their defensive coaching staff this offseason. They recently hired Gus Bradley to replace Matt Eberflus as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. Most recently, Indianapolis hired Ron Milus as their secondary coach. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.
NFL
horseshoeheroes.com

Darius Leonard reveals the reason for Colts epic collapse

Indianapolis Colts leader, Darius Leonard, shares what he believes is the reason for Indy’s meltdown at the end of the season. At a point in the 2021 NFL season, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts had a serious chance to play in this season’s Super Bowl. That point was in Week 16.
NFL
FanSided

Ryan Tannehill will likely outlast another Indianapolis Colts QB

Ryan Tannehill struggled in the Tennessee Titans playoff game this season, and fans are having a hard time realizing that there is a difference between this playoff loss and past playoff losses. However, right across the division in Indianapolis, there is a situation taking place that should remind fans just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Espn#American Football
horseshoeheroes.com

3 offensive players Colts must move on from in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason but some players they must breakup with. Every year, coaches and general managers review their team’s roster in order to build a masterpiece of a competitive force. They go through extensive decisions on who to keep, who to let go, and who to look at bringing in to join the squad.
NFL
FanSided

NFL writer believes Jalen Hurts puts Eagles in ‘QB purgatory’

Even if we all disagree about which side of the argument we support, we can understand why the debate exists. Following four starts as QB1 to close his rookie season, the Philadelphia Eagles still weren’t banking on Jalen Hurts. Instead, they held on to the hope that they could repair the burned bridge linking themselves and Carson Wentz. We all know how that turned out.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF predicts Colts trade up for rookie QB Sam Howell

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a crucial offseason in which they will look to get back on track following a disappointing end to the 2021 season. One of their biggest decisions of the offseason comes with the future of quarterback Carson Wentz. The situation is murky at best right now and while there is an argument for Wentz staying, there is an equal argument for the Colts wanting to part ways as soon as this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Aaron Rodgers recruited by billboard in unexpected NFL city

Fans of one NFL team may have to do a discount double take when they see a billboard that recently went up in their city. Images went viral this week of a new billboard in Indianapolis recruiting reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the Colts. Take a look at the billboard, which is located near Gate 9 of the Indiana State Fairgrounds and was paid for by local Carmel law firm, Wade Law.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

COLTS LIKELY TO SEND WENTZ PACKING BY MARCH 18, ESPN SAYS!

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Colts will “probably” trade or release Wentz “by March 18,” just before he is due guaranteed $7 million on March 19. According to The Athletic, that is also when Wentz’s $6.29 million roster bonus is due. As of now, the Colts owe Wentz $15 million for the 2022 season. If the Colts move on from Wentz before then, the franchise would not have to pay out the other $13.29 million.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Carson Wentz Will Likely Not Return To The Colts

Despite having a superb year with the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the team, quarterback Carson Wentz might be one-and-done in Indy. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th. Wentz’s $15 million base salary will become fully guaranteed on that day.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Carson Wentz to Leave Colts; Ehlinger Next to Start?

Carson Wentz to leave Indianapolis Colts; Is former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger up next to start?. Longhorns A Top Choice For Nation’s Top LB Prospect?. The nation's top 2023 LB has his eyes on the Texas Longhorns. 1 hour ago. 1 hour ago. “(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Issued A Statement On Kyler Murray Situation

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released a statement amid all the rumors surrounding Kyler Murray. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that there’s a weird vibe between Murray and the team. Some have described him as immature and self-centered, plus he’s frustrated with the franchise after the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Roseman Wins! Looks Like Eagles Win Trade with Colts

It appears there will be clear winner in the Eagles trade with Indianapolis, involving Carson Wentz last offseason. The Eagles acquired a first-round pick, along with a third-round pick in last year's draft in exchange for Wentz. Philadelphia used the extra third-round pick to move in the draft to select DeVonta Smith.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz Landing Spots: Buccaneers, Steelers, or Broncos could view Wentz as an option

Just a year after the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, it appears he may once again be looking at potential landing spots. Rumors had been building for a while, but on the Sunday of Super Bowl 56, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the future is bleak for Wentz in Indianapolis. With Wentz expected to be either traded or released before March 18, where could he end up this offseason?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy