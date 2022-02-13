ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Unborn baby undergoes heart surgery in womb after doctors detect tumor

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4Ngx_0eDSEkT800

( ABC4 ) — Samantha Custer and her husband Dave were faced with one of life’s greatest obstacles and then one of life’s greatest gifts just weeks apart.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts annual vision zero event to focus on pedestrian and street safety

In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic’s Newsroom , Mrs. Custer explains she was 25 weeks pregnant, nearly two months away from her due date when doctors informed her she would have to undergo surgery to save her unborn baby’s life.

The Custers were frantic as everything up until that point had gone smoothly with the pregnancy.

In speaking to Newsroom, Dr. Darrell Cass, Director of the clinic’s Fetal Surgery and Fetal Care Center explained: “What we saw was a very large tumor, and this tumor was sitting exactly in the wrong area, where it was squishing the left side of the heart.”

According to Cass, the Custers needed to move quickly to save their son.

“We felt probably the best treatment – if we were going to do anything – would be to try open fetal resection of this tumor,” Cass told Newsroom. Days later, he found himself prepping Mrs. Custer for surgery with the help of his team.

Peloton CEO stepping down, cutting 2,800 jobs

One of the surgeons who aided in Mrs. Custer’s surgery, Dr. Hani Najm, Chair of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery at the clinic, said, “I was able to examine and get into a very nice plane of dissection, as we call it in surgical terms, and I was able to literally enucleate the entire tumor and remove it.”

“Once the tumor was off, it was amazing. Basically, the left atrium in the heart opened up and you could see blood flow change,” added Dr. Cass.

Soon enough, baby Rylan was placed back in the uterus, only to be born via c-section 10 weeks later.

The Custer family is reportedly doing well and feels extremely grateful for the doctors who made the birth of their son possible.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Mrs. Custer said, while her husband – overjoyed by Rylan’s arrival – simply stated, “He’s a little miracle.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Health
Montgomery County, MD
Society
WDVM 25

Doctors say “stay safe” during Super Bowl celebrations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With it being Superbowl weekend, that means a lot of watch parties and large gatherings. Doctors say although COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing now, people should still take precautions. Health experts at Meritus Health say they’ve recognized a pattern of increasing cases after holidays or events with big gatherings. However, he […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Tumor#Washington Dc#Fetal Surgery#Womb#Fetal Care Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WDVM 25

Operation Paws for Homes holds pet adoption event in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Operation Paws for Homes held an adoption event to place their animals into loving homes. For over 12 years, Operation Paws for Homes has worked to change the lives of abandoned animals through adoption opportunities. “Today, we’re having an event at Loyal Companion Fairfax. We have six of our adoptable dogs […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Pathway Homes to provide direct outreach to help the homeless in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Pathway Homes, a non-profit that supports the homeless, is reaching out to the community to help move those in need into housing in Fairfax, Virginia. The non-profit is receiving a $65,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente to lead the initiative. Pathway Homes says they will use the donation to hire a specialist […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy